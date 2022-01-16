Protect 5,000 acres or lose them forever

× Expand Photo by chris robert on Unsplash

Council is being asked to endorse Halton Region's proposed "Preferred Growth Option," which includes turning over 5,000 acres of farmland and greenspace for development in Milton and Halton Hills.

This growth option is being billed by some as a "compromise," but it would be unconscionable to condone continued, expensive, unsustainable suburban sprawl in a climate emergency.

Staff Report re the Proposed Growth Concept

Endorsing the Preferred Growth Concept (PGC) is premature. There are very crucial considerations, studies and pieces of information missing, as noted in the Town of Oakville Staff report. Some significant studies will only be conducted AFTER the vote, which seems backwards. Staff's comment corroborates this:

"…. there remains a significant concern with the sequence of the (ROPR) Regional Official Plan Review work plan and the priority in which matters are being addressed. It appears out of order to be dealing with fundamental policies on agriculture, the Natural Heritage System, and climate change after growth management matters, including settlement area boundary expansions, have been decided at Regional Council."

The Oakville Staff report lays out concerns and objective warnings for the proposed growth plan. It states that expanding into greenfields will not mitigate the climate change emergency.

"Decisions to expand settlement areas will permanently alter future land uses in Halton Region. Furthermore, the Region's climate change analysis has demonstrated that expanding communities into new greenfield areas will not help mitigate the climate change emergency, compared to intensifying growth within compact communities and established built-up areas."

Staff also warn of the irreversible nature of such a monumental decision:

"Once lands are designated for urban development through a settlement area boundary expansion, that decision is unlikely to be reversed, even if it is later determined that those lands are not required to accommodate growth."

This growth option is being billed by some as a “compromise” but it would be unconscionable, to condone continued, expensive, unsustainable suburban sprawl in a climate emergency.

Staff in same report state:

"Throughout the Integrated Growth Management Strategy (IGMS), town staff have consistently expressed support for a Preferred Growth Concept that does not open up new lands for development, and that achieves a high rate of intensification within a defined urban structure."

It seems that in its report to Council, Town Staff are far, far from recommending the Preferred Growth Concept (PGC) currently on the table.

Perspective Needed

A wise colleague summarized this growth decision perfectly in 2 succinct points:

Land use decisions in north Halton DO impact us all…and our future. We are all Halton residents, and we expect all elected officials at the regional table to be applying a region-wide lens to this decision.

Secondly, there are no borders when it comes to the impacts of escalating climate change and local food security.

Facts about public/voter input; via Halton Region's poll

I bring to your attention the results published by Halton Region after virtual public input in fall 2021.

62% of participants were in favour of a NO Urban Boundary Expansion. This is a significant endorsement by residents. The distant second option was only supported by 15% of residents.

In the same report, Halton Region asked residents to identify the top 3 "themes" for the development of a growth concept. They are, in order of number of votes, most importantly: Addressing Climate Change, Protecting Agricultural land and the Farm Economy, and Affordability of Housing, followed closely by two other options, Choice in Housing Options and Maximizing Preservation of Natural Heritage.

All of these can and must be achieved without costly suburban sprawl.

This sounds like the voice of the people with a pretty clear message that Councillors should heed.

In conclusion, be suspicious of placating statements about 'ongoing monitoring' or that 'decisions made now will be fine- don't worry' or 'this won't affect us now - it's a long way off.'

Make no mistake- this type of placation fails to address the actual fact …that if that 5,000 acres is opened up for development as per the Preferred Growth Concept… it's gone…. really gone…gone forever.

The decision by councillors of Halton will lock in land use for the next 30 years to 2051. It may be the most crucial and visible decision you ever make as a mayor or councillor.

Taxpayers and future generations will thank you if you decide to reject the Preferred Growth Concept.

Oakvillegreen is NOT in favour of the Preferred Growth Concept…we are asking for a NO Urban Boundary Expansion option. Any compromise would be unconscionable and ill-advised.