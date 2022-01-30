Reflecting on the trucker convoy - Op-Ed

× Expand Photo by Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash

At first, I didn’t think much about the trucker convoy – but over the last week, I learned a lot.

This past week I - like so many others - have found myself enraptured by the Freedom Convoy. It hadn’t initially caught my attention, but at the end of last week and through this weekend, I have been doing a lot of reflecting. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, I felt that I was able to openly express my frustrations about the lockdowns and life in the pandemic. That felt good.

I found that the freedom convoy’s lack of organization, a clear set of demands, and behaviour had me questioning the leadership and effectiveness of the movement. Here is what I think we all got right and what we all got wrong.

I’m here for the frustration of being in a constant state of uncertainty regarding restrictions. I’m exhausted by the way we seem to always go back and forth – and how it always seems like we are all doing our part but have been deprived of the benefits we were promised.

I am sad that I have lost family and that grieving properly has been taken away from us. I’m sad about these seemingly lost years of our lives and the lives of our children, our families, and our careers.

I’m angry that it always seems to be the same people losing – workers, people who are sick or immunocompromised, and the whole hospitality and entertainment industry.

It seems to me that even if all who were eligible were fully vaccinated, we would still need to prepare for variants from other countries or regions where the majority are unvaccinated. It seems like a contradiction to me that overwhelming our healthcare system is the logic behind lockdown and vaccine mandates, but we have lost healthcare staff because of vaccines mandates. The province’s offer to internationally educated nurses is pitiful and in no way addresses the shortfall of our current staffing situation. These workers were good enough before, but they aren’t anymore? There is something wrong there.

With all of that, I know in my heart (and I hope you do too) that we cannot just lift restrictions. Doing so would be condemning some people to death. Some who cannot get vaccinated or are at greater risk will die from the virus. Others will die because the health care system can’t keep up with the demand.

So rage, rage away at the government for not doing what it should be doing to handle this pandemic. Rage at the governments of the past who bit by bit defunded health care and the institutions that would have helped us nip this in the bud today (Connaught labs, or failing to replenish the province’s PPE stockpile, for instance).

But when we demand a solution and a better tomorrow. Demand a fully-funded health care system; demand a rent freeze for small businesses; demand income supports for people while they can’t work; demand policy that gets people trained to work in healthcare and pays them enough to make it worth their while. Demand a government that puts people first EVERY - SINGLE -TIME.

Some people might say, “well, that costs a lot of money.” My response is that it sure does, but investing in people is investing in the economy, and those are our dollars. Spend it on us.

The alternative is letting people die. We are better than that and deserve better than that.

Christopher Flynn is a graduate of White Oaks Secondary School, and now, York University. Chris is not related to Kevin Flynn, Oakville's former MPP.