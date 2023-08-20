Refuting Oakville's need for tall buildings - OCA OpEd

× Expand Steven Wei on Unsplash

The Oakville Community Association (OCA) would like to address the concerns raised in an article published by Oakville News on July 8, 2023, titled "Falling Short: Why tall buildings are exactly what Oakville needs right now," written by Naama Blonder from Smart Density.

We want to note that Ms. Blonder, who is an architect and urban planner, does not reside in Oakville but in Toronto. Throughout her article, she refers to Oakville as the City of Oakville, while most residents, including the mayor, consider it a Town, and take pride in maintaining that status, even though it qualifies as a city.

Ms. Blonder promotes the idea that high-rise buildings and density, such as those found in downtown Toronto or Manhattan, can create an ideal living situation in Oakville's Midtown project. However, she fails to acknowledge the negative consequences of high-density development, as seen in places like Harlem in New York or parts of London and Paris, where riots and social unrest have become common occurrences. Additionally, increased security measures and policing have had to be implemented in these areas, resulting in higher costs for municipalities.

In her article, Ms. Blonder mentions the introduction of transit like those systems which exist in London and New York City. However, anybody who has any knowledge of the rail and subways developed in these two cities knows that these transit systems were built over one hundred years ago without any regard for health and safety.

The experience in the Greater Toronto Area, including recent experience with the Eglinton LRT and the Ontario subway line, clearly shows that mass transit cannot be built on time and on budget. The traffic chaos caused by these two projects has seriously impacted businesses and social life in the effected neighbourhoods.

Most Oakville residents have chosen to live in this town to raise their families in safe neighbourhoods, where their children can play freely in their own backyards and attend schools nearby. It is difficult to imagine how children can grow up in 60-story buildings with limited play areas or schools.

The proposed Midtown Oakville development, adjacent to the Oakville GO station, is designated as a Major Transit Station Area (MTSA) under Bill 23 More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022. As per Bill 23, an MTSA must meet or exceed a minimum density target of 200 residents and jobs per hectare, equating to 20,000 residents and jobs for the Midtown area.

This proposed development would stretch from 16-mile Creek in the west to Chartwell Road in the east and be bordered by the QEW in the north and Cornwall Drive in the south. Trafalgar and Ford Drive would be the only access points to southeast Oakville from the QEW, as the Ford plant restricts any further access, essentially isolating southeast Oakville from the rest of the town.

In a Special Planning and Development Committee meeting held on July 23, 2023, the Official Plan Amendment (OPA) for the Midtown development was discussed.

Previously, the town had received five development and site plan applications, including a three-tower development on Argus Road, which would consist of towers ranging from 44 to 58 stories in height.

The OCA, along with others, expressed opposition to the OP amendment and the Midtown proposal during the May 23 Council meeting. Concerns were primarily focused on future traffic conditions, stormwater management, and the potential for flooding due to increased impervious surfaces.

The additional traffic generated by the proposed development would hinder access to the Oakville Go Train station and lead to traffic issues on the QEW, resulting in more accidents and congestion.

After careful consideration, the Council directed the Planning Department to review the comments made at the meeting and amend the OP amendment before the fourth quarter of 2023. However, we believe that significant changes will not be made to the proposed density levels due to the requirements mandated by Bill 23. The Provincial Government, elected on a platform of addressing affordability and housing shortages, has committed itself to the construction of affordable housing through Bill 23. While Canada's economy has experienced growth due to immigration in recent years, the per capita GDP, a more accurate measure of prosperity in Ontario, has remained stagnant or shown minimal improvement compared to the late 1950s. The Greater Toronto Area has seen significant population growth in the last five years, with Oakville's population increasing from 190,000 in 2012 to 234,000 in 2023, representing an annual growth rate of 2.45%. This growth is fueled by the Federal Government's aggressive immigration policies, which have led to increased demand for housing, health services, and education in the area. While Canada remains committed to providing a safe haven for those impacted by war or racial injustice, new immigrants need access to comfortable and safe environments with employability opportunities. However, economists predict a decline in the economy due to increasing interest rates and an expanding money supply, making it vital for employment opportunities to be available for immigrants seeking a better life.

We firmly believe that the proposed Midtown development will have a detrimental impact on a town that has long been considered one of the best places to live in Canada and the world. While we acknowledge the need for development on the land parcel, it should not compromise the town's reputation as a livable, safe, and enjoyable community. Over the next three to four months, Council meetings will further discuss the revisions made by the Planning Department to the Official Plan Amendment. It is crucial for Oakville residents who cherish their town to voice their concerns directly to their

Councillors and the Mayor, whether personally or through the OCA, regarding the Midtown development. Additionally, representations should be made to local Members of Provincial Parliament to address the impact of Bill 23 and the requirements for an MTSA at the Oakville Go Train station. Rather than utilizing his special powers provided by Bill 23, the mayor should join forces with like-minded Mayors in Ontario to engage in a discussion with Premier Ford regarding the unacceptable impact of Bill 23 on their communities.

The Oakville Community Association (OCA) was established in the Fall of 2022 with the objective of representing the interests of Oakville residents and advocating for their concerns. OCA currently has over 500 members who have been living in the town for many decades, and membership is free to all Oakville residents. OCA remains opposed to the current proposal for the Midtown development and the requirements of Bill 23 for major transit station areas in Oakville.