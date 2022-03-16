Shelving plans for Kerr Street will have a rippling effect on future transportation projects causing further congestion and delays

× Expand Oakville News Kerr Street railroad crossing

It is with great disappointment that our community has learned about the indefinite deferral of the much needed and planned infrastructure project, the Kerr Street Separation (underpass) due to increased costs. This project to create an underpass at the Lakeshore West rail crossing on Kerr Street is a long standing critical transportation improvement that would improve the movement of goods and services and reduce traffic and congestion both in the immediate area and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The cancellation of this project is not consistent with the Province’s plans to both invest in infrastructure and transportation networks as part of the plan to increase growth and the supply of housing. Moreover, according to the Provincial government’s More Homes, More Choice: Ontario’s Housing Supply Action Plan the Greater Golden Horseshoe is the economic engine of our province, generating more than 25 per cent of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product.

Right now, approximately 9.2 million people, or 25 per cent of Canada’s population, live in this area and that number keeps growing – fast.

The Kerr Street Grade Separation project is also critical for the GO Transit’s increased frequency by 2025. The grade separation project also includes enhancements such as adding turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes and a second lane in each direction crossing the tracks therefore improving safety for all modes of transportation.

As the Town continues to grow and intensify, other projects will undoubtedly be delayed as a result of shelving Kerr Street. To accommodate for future growth making MidTown a reality is only possible by accelerating the planning and design for the Royal Windsor Interchange amongst other improvements.

The Oakville Chamber strongly urges our elected officials to back Oakville’s critical transportation improvements and encourages officials to get back to the table and find a solution!