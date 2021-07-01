This Canada Day offers an opportunity for reflection

Two hundred and ten years ago, Indigenous people here began welcoming settlers from all over the Empire. Soon, the newcomers were helping slaves escape from the United States to settle here too. Today, our Indigenous founding partners are still here enjoying the land with us under their Treaty 22 rights and as our neighbours and friends.

Our Indigenous, white and Black settlers strived to create a community with an attractive degree of harmony and prosperity. In 1857 was officially recognized as a Town by the Ontario Legislature.

Town of Oakville

At Town Hall 160 years later, we fly the flag of the Mississauga’s of the Credit beside the flags of Oakville, Ontario, and Canada. We fly these flags together to acknowledge our origins.

People from all over the world are attracted to the livability we have created. We offer newcomers a warm-spirited welcome, we offer everyone a founding story so everyone knows what they are part of.

We feel sorrow and distress for acts of racism and intolerance across Canada. We want our future to be equitable and inclusive for all. The path of truth and reconciliation can lift us all.

Town Council and I hope you and yours have a safe and enjoyable 154thCanada Day and take the time to reflect on our history as we now know it.

Keep well, stay safe and let me know of any chance to be helpful to you and yours. Please let me know anytime you can help to increase Oakville’s harmony, prosperity, and livability. Have a happy Canada Day!