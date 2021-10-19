Time to get serious about economic growth

With an election that lacked a meaningful debate on the economy, it is critical for Parliament and the government to resume the business of governing the country. It is time that our politicians get back to work on the issues that matter.

Businesses and the millions of Canadians they employ need action on two critical issues: safely managing the pandemic without further lockdowns and implementing a strategy to restore economic growth to address our urgent and growing fiscal challenges.

The recovery must be led by the private sector. We cannot borrow our way to prosperity, and we cannot confuse government spending with economic growth. We need to get very serious about growth if we are to have any hope of paying for our enormous pandemic debt and dealing with the coming costs of climate change.

Parliament should be convened at the earliest possible opportunity with a Speech from the Throne that clearly outlines how we will finish the fight against COVID-19, address the economic fundamentals holding back our economy, and get our country ready for the opportunities of the future.

With public finances stretched to the maximum, it is critical we target our investments to achieve private sector-led growth. Growing businesses that hire more Canadians is the only path towards true recovery and sustainable economic growth. The next Parliament needs to prioritize helping businesses of all sizes do exactly that, and they can start by focusing on:

Targeting an extension of the wage and rent subsidy programs past to ensure support for the hardest-hit sectors;

Accelerating the deployment of a harmonized system of digital health credentials and providing legal certainty for companies on their rights and obligations;

Working with businesses to ensure we have a 21st-century workforce;

Refocusing our efforts with the United States to defend Canada’s trade interests; and

Creating a genuine partnership with businesses to reach Net Zero 2050.

On behalf of our members, the Oakville Chamber looks forward to continuing our work with all of our parliamentarians in delivering this agenda.