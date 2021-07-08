Why planning for the growth is crucial - Op-Ed

Every five years, our local governments have the responsibility to review land-use policies to help shape future growth and development. The process is intended to reflect forecasted increases in our population and jobs coming to our community.

The most recent growth projections have been updated in a document called Greater Golden Horseshoe: Growth Forecasts to 2051. Here, in Halton, we need to plan for 1.1 million people and 500,000 jobs by the year 2051.

The Oakville Chamber believes that planning for future growth is essential for a sustainable and economically viable community. Roads, transit, schools and hospitals are some examples of what communities need to plan for, as well as the future development of employment and commercial lands.

The opportunity for Oakville businesses to prosper while providing residents with choices on where to live and work and how to travel within the Town are important factors that determine its quality of life. This is why planning for the growth that is on the way is crucial for their success. Investment in infrastructure like roads and transit is fundamental to ensure an economically diverse and resilient community.

Similar to our neighbouring municipalities, Oakville has reached its capacity on expanding outward; there is simply no more land. Moving forward, we need to increase our density strategically. This means planning for people and jobs where it makes the most sense while allowing for appropriate intensification.

Take, for example, Midtown (around the GO station), identified as an urban growth centre by the Province, is on an established transit corridor already. In fact, the midtown GO station (Lake Shore West GO line) is the second busiest station in the entire GO network next to the Union Station. This creates the perfect environment for a mixed-use development enabling people to live, work, shop and access services. It’s a win-win for people and businesses!

Town planners and politicians must prioritize transportation infrastructure for the movement of goods and services and people to support and encourage a thriving local economy.

Current transportation studies show that Oakville residents choose to drive a car over 90 percent of the time. We also have an ageing demographic. A report conducted by Community Development Halton revealed that over one in six people were 65 years and older, and over three-quarters (77%) of Halton’s seniors reside in Burlington and Oakville. Providing this ageing demographic with mobility choices coupled with the movement of goods and services underscores the need for a transportation infrastructure that meets all these demands.

Finally, housing and the policies developed to help home affordability is one of the biggest challenges of our time. Chamber members struggle to recruit and retain talent. Members highlight housing supply, housing choice as well as commuting challenges as barriers to their success.

Town Council needs to show leadership when it comes to planning for our future and finding a solution to our current housing crisis. We need to support opportunities for our future residents to call Oakville home.

The Oakville Chamber will continue to encourage Town Council to support development proposals that will meet our future population and economic growth demands while enhancing Oakville’s unique character.