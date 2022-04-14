Youth fearful of government and business climate change bafflegab

Kevin Flynn Executive members of the Youth Climate Change Association of Oakville (YCCAO)

Every Tuesday afternoon for quite a while now, I’ve met with a delightful group of young people who have one singular focus. The issue that binds them is one they hear on the news every day, and it makes them fearful that they won’t have the same future as their parents enjoyed and that nobody in charge cares that much.

They approached me a few years back when they were in Grade 7 and asked if I would help them form their group and stay on as an advisor/mentor. It turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever said yes to.

While we’ve concentrated on business plans, AGMs and all the strategic trappings of forming a fledgling organization, it also gave me insight into the minds, thoughts, fears and ideas of young people as they witness the devastation my generation of government, business, and consumers has wrought upon the environment.

It’s nothing anyone over 30 should be proud of.

Recently, we set the business of the day aside, and I spent almost an hour interviewing the executive members of the Youth Climate Change Association of Oakville (YCCAO). Having been on one side of bright cameras, scribbling pencils and talk radio and TV show hosts, I figured I’d change sides and play the interviewer for an hour.

Most of the group members are now in the early days of high school. They play sports, listen to music, follow the latest fashions and read just like any other kids, but they set aside some time every week to try and make a difference simply.

They do this because they’ve begun to see the bafflegab that comes out of government and business these days on climate change and the lack of action leaves them frightened.

Here’s a summary of how the interview went:

I asked them what motivated them to come together and form the group in the first place.

They all mentioned the desire to personally make a difference, the feeling that they couldn’t do it alone and the government wasn’t doing it for them. They openly expressed concern over their future and quality of life and were scared about the future. They’ve just had the example of how quickly life can change for the worst with a pandemic, and they witnessed how poorly prepared we were as a country.

The prospect of a life dealing with the severe impacts of carbon emissions and climate change seems even more, real as time goes by and so little progress is made.

They watch the news and social media, but they don’t like to. What they hear is that the problem is getting worse and not better. What they see is that although some adults listen, most don’t. They hear responses like "every generation has its’ own problem to solve" and "Someone will figure it out; they always do."

They don’t necessarily see government as bad or evil, just not very good at what they are supposed to do to protect people from climate change. They see big promises and minimal action. They see governments limp from one climate treaty to another, constantly kicking the problem down the road and right into the laps of future generations.

Only in their teenage years they’ve learned to recognize loud, flashy, but unrealistic and unachievable promises when they see them. They know that real change will come about due to significant steps we should see already, but they don’t see those changes.

As proud young Canadians, in so many ways, they feel ashamed when they look at their own country’s record as one of the largest emitters per capita on the globe.

I asked them how they felt their first two years as an organization had gone, and the mood brightened substantially.

They’re proud they’ve begun to speak up on behalf of young people. They hoped older people would listen but didn’t have very high expectations. In some rare instances, adults have taken the time to listen; Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner has read their petitions on urban sprawl into the house proceedings at Queens Park, and environmental leaders, both local and provincial, have attended their weekly meetings and offered advice and encouragement.

Some kindly local politicians bent the rules a little during Covid so the young people could address Regional Council outside of school hours.

They try to lead by example and their schools, both primary and secondary, have been accommodating and welcoming. St. Dominic’s even installed extra bike racks when the group made a sound, evidence-based case for them. One particular teacher Mr. John McPhail was there at the start and has encouraged them every step.

In so many ways, they feel like they’ve accomplished a lot for a little group of young people, but it’s not enough, and the fear remains.

They're still afraid to look at the news. They took it upon themselves to write directly to the Premier but have yet to hear back. They recently attended a local public rally to draw attention to the devastating impact of urban sprawl.

Throughout their first years, they’ve made great pains to remain non-partisan. They fear being co-opted or placated to the point of being silenced. They look up to young people like Greta Thunberg, who won’t be silenced but instead continues challenging political leaders worldwide to the point of deserved embarrassment.

In an interesting twist, since I interviewed the group, our prime minister recently announced a new climate plan. I’m sure this group of young people will examine it very independently, critically, and closely.

The plan primarily focuses on 2030, which I predict will be welcome news to the group and may signal an end to governments kicking the issue as far down the road as they used to. It certainly justifies YCCOA’s view that a lot of time has been wasted and we should be further ahead.

Less Talk and More Do

The members show their humorous side when they plead for "Less Talk and More Do" from politicians, but there is a serious side and a poignant message in those words. They aren’t afraid to quote Greta Thunberg when they tell politicians of all levels, "You declared a climate emergency. Now act like it."

One of their main concerns is that the problem and the lack of action affects young people proportionally far more than older government and business people, who are making all the decisions. That may be hard to hear for someone like myself and others who have more yesterdays than tomorrows, but it’s hard to argue with the logic and the stark truth.

As much as they don’t think older people would listen to them, they hope that more young people will tune in and realize the bleak future if things don’t change quickly. They’ve talked to some other young local environmental leaders who’ve encouraged them to keep going.

If you know some environmentally conscious young people or a young person yourself who wants to get involved and join this determined and dynamic group of young people, you can contact them at; [email protected].

Earth Day is coming up, and you know the young members of YCCAO will be out in the community on their latest environmental project, and they would love to see some fresh faces.