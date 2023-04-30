Youth Week - why not? Op-Ed

× Expand Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Over 25 years ago, a discussion arose about establishing a Youth Week in Oakville; the ‘obvious’ question, why not? There was a week that recognized Volunteers, Senior Citizens and others, but no specific week to celebrate the Town’s youth.

The idea may have surfaced in a candidate’s election material; although not successful to serve as a member of town council, the idea had ‘legs.’ It was my practice to always review all candidates’ election material, whether they were elected or not.

If successful, I would meet prior to their ‘swearing in’ to ask how they proposed to achieve the various components of their election platform. That could be an ‘interesting’ conversation as some had clearly not read/understood the Municipal Act, Planning Act, other provincial legislation and federal mandate. As I said, ‘interesting’ conversations; I am pleased to also share that virtually all newly elected members of council quickly “came up to speed.”

But I digress; I happily followed on the issue of recognizing youth, the municipal/provincial and federal voters of tomorrow. The next generation of people who would be committed to continue the underpinning not only of our town but, indeed, the province and nation.

I, with my late husband, had been youth group leaders within our faith community, birthed and raised two children into adulthood. Our house had been, on occasion, a ‘gathering place’ for our son’s friends during high school and, later, university times. We had a swimming pool, pool and table tennis tables; soft drinks and snacks were at hand, a ‘magnet’ for the youth.

The latter allowed us the welcomed opportunity of interfacing with more young people than just ‘ours’; truly an impressive collection of humankind. The citizens of what to us – Canadians by choice – was and remains a privileged place to be.

In 1997 – as in most periods of history – the media seemed to focus on those ‘less productive’ within any demographics but, perhaps, more so with our youth. We knew from experience that focus did not represent the vast majority of the young people within Oakville and, indeed, throughout our vast province and country.

I witnessed firsthand the calibre of young people in the town’s parks and recreation leaders in training programme. Many went on to be leaders during their summer vacations from educational pursuits, within and external to Town programmes.

Parents entrusted their children to their supervision in day camps, instructors in swimming programmes, lifeguards etc.

I knew from my previous role as executive director of the then United Way of Oakville of the countless, life-changing volunteer hours contributed by young people to the 30+ agencies and non-United Way agencies.

It was not difficult to convince the members of council of the day to support a Youth Week in Oakville.

The ‘week’ proved to be an excellent means to showcase the contribution made by youth to our town and beyond. To showcase the positive deployment of their time, talent and treasure as they engaged in countless ways to add value to the lives of others and, thus, their own.

Many service clubs have activities for the youth; some, like Civitans, have a junior club, and many Rotary Clubs sponsored international exchange programmes for young people. The town, in concert with the boards of education, had sister city exchanges that fostered international understanding via visits between Neyagawa and Oakville. The Youth who participated consistently played an ambassador role that made Oakville proud.

The youth volunteered for and participated in the annual Terry Fox Run, United Way Bath Tub Race, helped their older neighbours, mentored younger students, cleaned up on Earth Day – around their schools more frequently – helped coach house league sports teams, advocated for the rights of the repressed, raised much-needed money for numerous charities etc. The aforementioned list is clearly incomplete, yet comprehensive, long and impressive; a solid illustration as to why a Youth Week was long overdue.

Directly and indirectly, we all benefit from the deployment of the time and potential of Oakville’s youth. I, we, continue to stand in awe of all that, individually and collectively, the youth contribute to the well-being of the people of Oakville and beyond. We are reassured by what they and subsequent generations of young people will contribute.

We appreciate all their contributions and their engagement to keep us accountable for what ‘we say’ we want for the world that, increasingly, they are becoming stewards of and advocates about. In the words of a ‘certain’ insurance company – we are “in Good Hands” – in terms of the youth of Oakville!

“Hats off” to the youth of Oakville; I, for one, celebrate all you are and will become with a profound sense of gratitude and expectation.