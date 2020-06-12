Opportunity Knocks! Op-Ed

Is the founder of the Joshua Creek Heritage Arts Centre and the niece of Egyptologist and artist Amice Calverley. Sybil Calverley Rampen is the author of "The Grannies" which was later turned into a the film "Hell's Grannies" which premiered at Toronto's Hot Docs in 2007.

Instead of rushing around in our usual way, life has come to a sudden halt. Days once filled with work, appointments, visits, family and entertainment are gone, replaced by self-isolation, social distancing and masks. It could be an opportunity, a time to be in our own space, to look in a mirror and to find out who we are! Many parents have the opportunity to look after their own children, help them with studies, to listen and to hug.

The other day, we watched our 100 year old snapping turtle lay 20 eggs in a nest that she dug in the gravel. We also have swallows nesting near the kitchen window. They are amazing.

Having lived to the enormous age of 91, I am filled with memories of the Great Depression, WW2, Walking On the Moon, and mastering the basics of this Age of Technology.

Fear is the real enemy.

Everything is a lesson.

We will survive!

Plant a tree, an earth candle to light our future.

