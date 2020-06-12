// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

Opportunity Knocks! Op-Ed

Opportunity Sybil Rampen

By

Friday, June 12, 2020 9:15 am  ·  0 Comments

Opportunity Knocks! Op-Ed

Photo credit: George Bakos

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Sybil Rampen

Is the founder of the Joshua Creek Heritage Arts Centre and the niece of Egyptologist and artist Amice Calverley. Sybil Calverley Rampen is the author of "The Grannies" which was later turned into a the film "Hell's Grannies" which premiered at Toronto's Hot Docs in 2007.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

Instead of rushing around in our usual way, life has come to a sudden halt. Days once filled with work, appointments, visits, family and entertainment are gone, replaced by self-isolation, social distancing and masks. It could be an opportunity, a time to be in our own space, to look in a mirror and to find out who we are! Many parents have the opportunity to look after their own children, help them with studies, to listen and to hug.

Snapping Turtle laying eggs. Photo Credit: Sybil Rampen

The other day, we watched our 100 year old snapping turtle lay 20 eggs in a nest that she dug in the gravel. We also have swallows nesting near the kitchen window. They are amazing.

Having lived to the enormous age of 91, I am filled with memories of the Great Depression, WW2, Walking On the Moon, and mastering the basics of this Age of Technology.

Fear is the real enemy.

Advertisement

Everything is a lesson.

We will survive!

Plant a tree, an earth candle to light our future.

Advertisement

Tags:

,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed