ORRF receives Rotary District 7070 Grant

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund (ORRF) announced today that they are the successful recipient of a Rotary District 7080 Grant for $5,000. This grant applied for by Oakville’s newest Rotary Club, the Passport South Rotary Club will go to the ORRF to help local organizations that are experiencing challenges due to Covid-19.

Fundraising for the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund continues as does on-going community needs. To-date ORRF has raised over $45,000 from local Rotary clubs and the general public donating on-line via www.rotaryoakville.ca Please continue to contribute as the need is still great. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for your donation.

International Giving

In addition to supporting the Oakville/Halton community during this pandemic, the Rotary Clubs in Oakville also help internationally. Through the International Hunger Relief Program, the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar has sent $4,400 to feed families in Guatemala. The Rotary Club of Oakville added $1,300 for Guatemala and $2,300 for the Dominican Republic. The Oakville West Club has committed $3,400 for a water project in Ghana and $12,300 for an eco-sanitation project in Bolivia.

About ORRF

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund will continue to support necessities in food, PPE, and education/technology during this pandemic. The ORRF organizing committee works with the Community Foundation, United Way and the Town of Oakville to identify those who may have slipped through the cracks in getting immediate help. The need for support of our vulnerable citizens is still great.

How to help

You can help by making a donation. You will receive a tax receipt for the donation as well. For more information or to donate visit www.rotaryoakville.ca

