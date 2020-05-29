Overnight Drive By Shooting on Napier Crescent

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

At approximately 2:30 AM this morning (Friday, May 29, 2020) Halton Regional Police raced to a residence on Napier Crescent in Oakville after shots were fired at a home. No one was injured.

Police have determined that a dark hatchback or small SUV drove by the home and fired several shots at the home. About an hour later, the same vehicle approached the home, and fired several more shots as it drove by. The Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Napier Crescent is located in College Park. The street runs off Sewell Drive, just east of Montclair Drive. Montclair Public & Senior Schools, and St. Michael Catholic Elementary School flank either side of Napier Crescent.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for dash cam or home or business surveillance video from the area of McCraney Street, between Trafalgar Road and Sixth Line between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Anyone with witness information is also asked to contact Detective Ron Wright of the Halton Regional Police 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca. ​

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

College Park, Drive By Shooting, Halton Regional Police, May 29 2020, Napier Crescent