Paid parking resumes in Oakville

As the town moves into Phase 3 of the Province’s recovery plan, paid parking will resume in Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village and Bronte Village beginning Tuesday, August 4.

With that, the town is implementing some added conveniences in the three shopping districts. To welcome residents back to our stores and restaurants and encourage contactless, cashless pay, the town is offering first-time users of the HONK mobile parking app up to $5 toward their parking, using the promo code OAK2020, through to the end of the year.

In Downtown Oakville, the first hour of each visit is free when using the promo code DOWNTOWN on the HONK app., a measure approved as part of the mitigation strategy for the Lakeshore Road reconstruction project. Residents will also notice the town has established temporary free curb-side pick up spaces for quick stops in all three shopping areas.

“We’re excited our shopping areas are open for business. Council and I thank you for continuing to crush the curve. With businesses reopening, and new patios being installed, paid parking will help ensure there is vehicle turnover and improve access to our beautiful shopping districts for all to enjoy. I encourage you to shop local, take advantage of our free parking promotions, and stay safe,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

The town will also reinstate three-hour time limits for residential on-street parking beginning August 4. Residents who require more time to park on their street or who have overnight guests can request a temporary on-street parking permit at oakville.ca .

Parking enforcement staff will be educating motorists of parking violations with a warning ticket in the first few days of implementation.

The town temporarily suspended paid parking and time limits for residential on-street parking during the COVID-19 emergency. Now that Oakville has entered Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, businesses and services have started to open, and traffic volumes and short-term parking needs have increased across the town.

All pay-by-plate machines, meters, and municipal parking lots will be open and accept payment beginning Tuesday, with the exception of the Church Street Parkade in Downtown Oakville, which will be open to permit holders only until alternate payment methods can be implemented.

Parking is free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays and holidays in all three business improvement areas. In Downtown Oakville, parking is also free on Saturdays for the remainder of the year, during the Lakeshore Road reconstruction project.

