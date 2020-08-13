Parking Fines increase around Lakefront Parks

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

In an effort to control the overcrowding at the town’s lakefront parks and address associated parking issues on nearby residential streets, the Town of Oakville has approved amendments to its Uniform Traffic Control By-law (By-law 1984-1) and its Parking Administrative Penalties By-law (By-law 2015-071) that provide the ability to temporarily increase parking fines on designated town roads.

Starting next week, staff will be posting signs on certain streets surrounding the town’s lakefront parks identifying them as increased fine zones. The enforcement period runs from August 21 until October 31, 2020, with fines set at $100.

Park parking lots will be open, but once full visitors are encouraged to come back another time as parking on residential streets will result in increased fines – municipal enforcement staff will be providing regular patrols of these areas.

“While we have all done a great job at flattening the curve, we are still in a pandemic and must all continue to do our part and follow public health directions including practicing physical-distancing,” says Mayor Rob Burton.

“Since we opened our parks earlier this summer we have faced a situation where they are often overcrowded resulting in individuals often coming too close to others.”

“In addition, once park parking lots are full, the town is faced with rampant parking issues on streets surrounding our lakefront parks, prompting safety concerns for residents.”

For example, between April 1 and August 11, 806 parking tickets were issued in the residential area around Bronte Beach and Bronte Heritage Parks alone.

In addition to overcrowding, issues at town parks have included littering; alcohol and drug use; instances of crime; bonfires and individuals entering parks after the parks are closed.

Parking fine increases come alongside numerous other efforts put forth by the town in recent weeks, including increased enforcement, enhanced signage, the deployment of on-site parks ambassadors and working with Halton Regional Police POPP (Police on Parks Patrol) and Oakville Fire.

“We want to continue to have our parks open to the public, for everyone to enjoy responsibly. As we continue under emergency orders, by putting these regulations in place, we can help encourage physical-distancing and limit the risk of spreading COVID-19,” added Burton.

