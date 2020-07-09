Paul Boissonneault is Oakville’s new Fire Chief

There’s a new fire chief in town. At Monday’s meeting, Council appointed Paul Boissonneault to the top position responsible for leading the Oakville Fire department. Boissonneault will replace Brian Durdin who retired as chief at the end of June.

Paul Boissonneault joined the town as deputy fire chief of operations in 2016. Prior to that, he served as a fire chief for the County of Brant from 2009 to 2016, and fire chief for the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio from 2004 to 2009. He also served on the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs as elected president from 2013-2016 and executive board member from 2009-2016.

“With more than 22 years of experience, including over 16 years in senior fire leadership roles, Council is pleased to welcome Paul Boissonneault to his new position as fire chief,” Mayor Rob Burton said.

“We are confident that his skills and years of experience will benefit Oakville Fire and support the continued delivery of first class emergency and fire protection services in the community. We are also extremely grateful for the exceptional leadership Chief Brian Durdin has provided to the fire department over the years and wish him all the best in retirement,” continued Burton.

During his career with Oakville Fire, Boissonneault has led the operations division and has been actively involved as co-chair of the joint health and safety committee, program lead for Qlikview data analytics, dispatch and communications, recruitment and hiring, and labour relations.

“It’s an honour to accept this appointment,” said Boissonneault. “I look forward to serving the Oakville community in this new role and continuing to work with the exceptional team from all divisions of the Oakville Fire department.”

In the coming months, the town will be recruiting for another deputy fire chief to complete the Oakville Fire department’s leadership team.

Fire and rescue services in the town are delivered by more than 245 full-time personnel. The Oakville Fire department is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure the safety of Oakville residents and visitors.

