PCM donates needed PPE to Community Living Oakville

Generosity in a Time of Need

PCM

By

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:05 am  ·  0 Comments

PCM donates needed PPE to Community Living Oakville

Photo credit: PCM

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Chris Stoate

Chris Stoate

Chris Stoate holds degrees from Cambridge University and the University of Toronto. He founded and operated LaserNetworks, an international IT services firm in the print space with a significant environmental contribution. Chris has an interest in public education and served on the Halton Learning Foundation Board and the United Way Board, chairing the Oakville United Way campaign in 2012. He has also been an Oakville Town Councillor.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

Community Living Oakville provides support and opportunity to developmentally challenged children, youth and adults.  In a healthy Town, everyone should have opportunities for education, housing, leisure and participation in the community.

A United Way agency, Community Living Oakville’s staff and volunteers work closely with special Oakvilleans.  In this time of the Covid-19 crisis, this poses special difficulties for the protection of staff, volunteers and clients, who are currently being supported in their homes.  Physical distancing is not always possible, and is too limiting to the personal support that is needed.

The answer is PPE: Personal Protective Equipment.  Thanks to Project and Construction Management Inc. (PCM),  Community Living Oakville has just received 300 protective face shields so that they can continue to provide the personal support the children, youth and adults they serve really need.

PCM Donation to Community Living Oakville

“These face shields will be going to our frontline staff who work everyday in the group homes of the people we support here in Oakville,” stated Alexandre Hoeck Murray – Community Living Oakville’s Director of Service and Quality Enhancement.

Community Living Oakville is accepting donations of all PPE:  help our developmentally challenged children, youth and adults get through this difficult time by contacting them at info@oakcl.org, and help keep our clients, and dedicated staff and volunteers safe!

Tags:

, , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed