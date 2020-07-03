Phase 1 of OTMH’s resuming scheduled care

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Halton Healthcare has started to gradually resume non-urgent scheduled services at its three community hospitals, which includes Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March resulted in the postponement of many hospital based services including elective surgeries and procedures,” said Denise Hardenne, Halton Healthcare’s President & CEO.

“While we were able to continue to provide urgent and emergent care, including cancer treatment and kidney dialysis, care that clinicians felt could be safely deferred was postponed at the direction of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. We are now well positioned to begin the gradual implementation of our Restart Plan,” continued Hardenne.

Halton Healthcare’s Restart Plan uses the government’s guiding principles. It aligns with Ontario Health’s approach to planning for surgeries and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To secure approval to begin the restart process, Ontario hospitals are required to meet a number of preset criteria and be able to quickly respond to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We received approval of our Restart Plan in June and immediately began the process of implementing Phase 1 which includes rescheduling non-urgent surgeries and procedures, including diagnostic exams,” said Ms. Hardenne.

“Many people in our communities have been waiting for hospitals to reschedule surgeries and procedures that were delayed due to the pandemic,” explained Dr. Daniel Edgcumbe, Halton Healthcare’s Vice President of Medical Affairs. “We are pleased to be in a position to safely begin providing non-urgent services again.”

Patients whose surgeries and procedures are being rescheduled will be contacted by their physician or the hospital. They will receive a call in advance of their appointment to explain the new processes, including screening protocols and specific arrival times.

How it works

Everyone will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at our entrances

Waiting rooms and other spaces have been reconfigured to support physical distancing

Protective barriers such as plexi-glass have been installed

Appointments have been scheduled to prevent overcrowding. If you arrive early you may be asked to wait outside.

“It is important that we are conservative in our approach to restarting,” explained Dr. Edgcumbe. “We need to be ready to respond to any resurgence of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Phase I does not involve elective cases that require a hospital length of stay.

Future restart phases include:

Complex surgeries requiring a hospital stay

Cardiorespiratory medicine appointments

Ambulatory care

Additional endoscopy capacity

“This has been an unprecedented and challenging time and I am proud of how our teams are responding to the pandemic. We have received enormous support from our communities and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to safely resume services,” concluded Ms. Hardenne.

