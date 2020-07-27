Phase 2 of Trafalgar Road Construction begins

Halton Region improvements to Trafalgar Road from Leighland Avenue to north of Hays Boulevard, Wards 5 & 6 in the Town of Oakville. Phase 1 is completed and Phase 2 starts. This project addresses future traffic demands as well as provide safe travel options for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. The project is anticipated to be wrapped up by the end of 2021.

To safely accommodate construction of the road widening and watermain installation, traffic lane shifts will occur in three consecutive phases:

Phase 1 (completed) shifted the traffic away from the west side of Trafalgar Road, providing space for the contractor to work in the southbound Trafalgar Road curbside lane.

Phase 2 (starting) lane shifts will commence the week of August 3, 2020, starting north of Leighland Avenue to south of McCraney Street. The lane shift will gradually continue north towards Hays Boulevard over the coming months as work progresses. This phase will shift the traffic away from the east side of Trafalgar Road, providing access for the contractor to the northbound Trafalgar Road curbside lane. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during peak travel hours. Sidewalks on the east side of Trafalgar Road will be closed. Please follow signage and use the sidewalks on the west side of Trafalgar Road during the closure. Phase 2 is tentatively scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

Phase 3 will shift the traffic away from the center of Trafalgar Road, allowing the contractor to work in the center of the road.

Residents will be provided with advance notices that will include further information about the Phase 3 lane shift as those details are known.

MINIMIZING IMPACTS AND PLANNING AHEAD

Trafalgar Road is one of the busiest corridors in the region and we understand that these lane shifts may cause some delay for daily road users. To minimize the impact on motorists, transit users, pedestrians and cyclists:

a minimum of four lanes of traffic (two in each direction) will remain open during peak travel hours;

trenchless technologies will be used for watermain installation to avoid the need for full road closures at busy intersections;

installation of traffic control measures for the lane shifts will be done overnight to ensure worker safety and reduce traffic impacts;

travel time variable message signs, enabled by bluetooth technology, will provide road users with real-time traffic information; and

vehicle detection (such as cameras and sensors) will be installed at traffic signals to reduce unnecessary red lights and maximize green time at intersections.

Please be advised that Oakville Transit and GO Transit bus stops along Trafalgar Road will be temporary relocated, but will remain accessible throughout the duration of construction. For any construction-related questions, such as new bus stop locations or project phasing, please contact Natasha Pessotto, Construction Ambassador, by emailing accesshalton@halton.ca or calling 311. You can also visit the Trafalgar Road Improvements website on halton.ca to find more information about the project.

