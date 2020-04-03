Physical Distancing By-Law signed by Mayor Burton

Advertisement

The Town of Oakville is implementing a physical distancing By-law. By-law 2020-019, which supports the Provincial Orders made under the Emergency Management Act in order to protect Oakville residents by regulating physical distancing during the COVID-19 emergency.

Individuals not adhering to the physical distancing regulation can be fined a minimum of $750 and maximum of up to $100,000 for each offence, or issued an administrative monetary penalty in the amount of $300.

Following numerous reports of social gatherings on public property and individuals not maintaining the safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others, Mayor Rob Burton signed By-law 2020-019, the Emergency Physical Distancing By-law.

“Today’s stark provincial forecast of the COVID-19 epidemic further underscores the need for additional Public Health measures, including an enhanced focus on enforcement and fines for non-compliance of physical distancing,” said Mayor Burton.

“This is a step I would prefer not to make but I still receive daily reports of individuals who continue to take dangerous chances with their health – and the health of all the rest of us. The actions we take today will save lives.”

The Town of Oakville and the Region of Halton both declared a State of Emergency on March 24, 2020. The Town of Oakville’s declaration stated that: “The outbreak of a communicable disease namely COVID-19 coronavirus constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons”.

For more information on the actions the Town of Oakville is taking to address COVID-19, please visit the COVID-19 page.

From the Physical Distancing By-law (2020-54)

Regulations:

2. Every Person shall maintain at least a 2.0 meter distance from every other Person when on Public Property, except Persons who reside together

3. No Person shall permit a child under the age of 16 to be less than a 2.0 metre distance from another Person when on Public Property, except Persons who reside together

4. No business operating during the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency in the Town shall permit two or more Persons not employed by the business, and who are on premises owned or controlled by the business, to be within a physical distance of two (2.0) metres from each other.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 3 2020, Mayor Rob Burton, Physical Distancing By-law, Town of Oakville