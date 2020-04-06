Physical Distancing By-law: Your Questions Answered

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Since Oakville Mayor Rob Burton signed the new Physical Distancing By-Law , there has been a certain amount of confusion. In order to provide clarity of the new By-law, the Chief of Staff for the Mayor and Council has provided the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Why did you sign this By-law?

Answer: My office and Town councillors had been receiving numerous reports, via social media and e-mail, of social gatherings on public property.

The Provincial government recently released stark modelling and scenarios on what may happen if physical distancing is not followed, it is clear we all need to do more. Their presentation also called for additional measures including: “Enhance focus on enforcement and fines for non-compliance.”

By-law 2020-054, supports the Provincial Orders made under the Emergency Management Act in order to protect Oakville residents by regulating physical distancing during the COVID-19 emergency.

How long will this By-law last?

Answer: The By-law will be in place until the State of Emergency, that was declared on March 24, 2020, is no longer in effect.



I carpool with a family member to the grocery store, can I continue to do so?

Answer: Yes, the By-law applies to public property ie. any land, premises or buildings owned, managed, or maintained by the Town.



It may be difficult to keep the 2 metre distance from cashiers at the counter or point of purchase at a grocery store or take-out restaurant.



Answer: The By-law exempts employees of businesses. Businesses still have to ensure that customers can maintain the physical distance of two metres from each other while on their premises.

If I call a taxi or use the Uber/Lyft ridesharing application does it violate the By-law?

Answer: No, the By-law applies to public property ie. any land, premises or buildings owned, managed, or maintained by the Town.

Why do grocery stores allow more than five customers at a time?

Answer: Businesses must allow enough space for their customers to adhere to the two metre physical distancing By-law. The By-law states: “No business operating during the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency in the Town shall permit two or more Persons not employed by the business, and who are on premises owned or controlled by the business, to be within a physical distance of two metres from each other”.

Looking Forward

Ontario’s COVID-19 Modelling shows that if we don’t pay heed to the warnings, our medical establishment will not be able to handle the demand. However, if we do – it will. Currently there are 600 COVID-19 ICU beds available, and as of April 4th 200 of those were in use. However, 523 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. The province is working on expanding that capacity by adding an additional 900 COVID-19 ICU beds.

It’s Working

At this time, due to the efforts like Oakville’s Physical Distancing By-Law, the number of ICU COVID-19 beds is below the best expected scenario.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is far from over, and we have not hit the peak as COVID-19 confirmed cases continues to rise by 11 plus per cent.

How we will win this war

We are at war with a disease that is silent and deadly. People who have no signs maybe asymptomatic and they are shedding the virus. Therefore it is imperative that we heed the directions of our leaders which includes Oakville’s Physical Distancing By-Law.

