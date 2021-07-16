Picture of the Day - July 16, 2019

× Expand Tony O'Dowd

Tony O'Dowd submitted this picture of Oakville Yacht Squadron's sailing school students returning from their sailing lesson, Wednesday, July 14. The Yacht Squadron is located in Oakville Harbour west side of 16 Mile Creek.

