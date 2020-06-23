Police Investigating St. Volodymyr’s Cemetery Vandalism

Halton Regional Police Service officers attended St. Volodymyr’s cemetery at its Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Oakville ​on Monday June 22, 2020 for a report of vandalism. Investigators have determined a monument in the cemetery was vandalized with spray paint sometime between Friday June 19 and Sunday June 21, 2020.

Oakville News has confirmed with Halton Police the incident took place at Saint Volodymyr’s Ukranian Cemetery. The cemetery is located behind St. Volodymyr’s Cultural Centre (UOCC) on Fourth Line.

This crime is being investigated as a hate motivated offence due to the nature of the graffiti.

Police, however, will not be releasing images of the graffiti. This is to prevent further spreading of the suspect’s message by confirming what text was painted on the monument. ​

We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that would assist us in determining the person(s) responsible. So, anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216 or the on-duty 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Residents can also learn more about the St. Volodymyr’s cemetery investigation here with Halton Regional Police Service.

