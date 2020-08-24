Police Lay 68 Charges at Car Club Meet in Oakville

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

​On the evening of Saturday August 22, 2020, officers from the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police, with support from the Town of Oakville, collaborated on a joint response to a large-scale car club meet that was widely circulated on social media. This meeting was to be held at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on Neyagawa Blvd in Oakville, Ontario.

This event was not sanctioned and no permits were issued for the use of Town of Oakville property.

Responding officers converged on the area to manage traffic, educate and conduct compliance inspections and enforcement. More than 800 vehicles attended or completed a U-turn to leave the area after observing police activity.

In a span of four hours, enforcement resulted in 68 charges being laid including the following notable offences:

3 charges for ‘stunt driving’ including a 7-day licence suspension and vehicle impound;

Careless driving, including 48 km/h over on a residential street;

3 vehicles deemed ‘unfit’ for mechanical defects, charges laid, plates seized and vehicles towed; and

A number of roadside breath tests & drug screenings, including a 3-day licence suspension issued to a youth for violating the zero drug condition of their licence.

“Officers encountered car enthusiasts that attended Halton from across southern Ontario for tonight’s unauthorized event. Halton Police recognizes the popularity of these events however car clubs must obtain necessary permits, permissions and insurance, and otherwise respect the surrounding community,” notes Sergeant Ryan Snow, Traffic Services Unit.

“Car enthusiasts who attend these events are obligated to adhere to all laws pertaining to mechanical fitness, alcohol & drugs, and the rules of the road. Operating a motor vehicle in Ontario on a public roadway is a highly regulated activity and applies to all road users. Road safety is Halton region’s #1 priority. Thank you to all community members for doing their part,” he continued.

Tags:

Carless Driving, Halton Regional Police Services, Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Stunt Driving