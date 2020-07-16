Police on Park Patrol (POPP) Launches in Oakville

Shalabh Tayal is a constable with the Halton Regional Police Services working out of District 2 (Oakville).

To reduce the incidence of nuisance-type behaviours in public spaces, the Halton Regional Police Service, in partnership with the Town of Oakville Municipal Enforcement Services, has launched Project Police on Park Patrol (POPP). This project will run until September 30, 2020.

With the arrival of warmer weather and the lifting of pandemic restrictions, residents of Oakville have turned to our parks, school grounds and trails to enjoy their summers. In recent weeks, the Halton Regional Police Service and Town of Oakville Municipal Enforcement Services have received an increase level of complaints and calls for service related to nuisances in these public spaces.

We want to assure the residents of Oakville that we recognize and share your concerns.

Project Police on Park Patrol will introduce enhanced patrols at a number of municipal parks, school properties and trail systems across the Town of Oakville, and will include enforcement of Town By-laws and Provincial and Criminal Statutes, including:

Mischief

Loitering

Underage drinking

Disturbances

Noise complaints

The Halton Regional Police Service and its partners remain committed to community safety and liveability through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

Anyone with enforcement concerns in the Town of Oakville is encouraged to email their concerns to: ​ProjectPOPP@haltonpolice.ca.

Members of the community can continue to call the Halton Regional Police Service non-emergency line 905-825-4777 to report nuisance-related concerns. Reminder: 911 is for emergencies only.

We thank you for keeping our community a wonderful place to work, live and play.

Halton Regional Police