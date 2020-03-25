Police Response to Non-Essential Business Closures

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This morning Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM the Halton Regional Police Service announced by twitter the following statement as it relates to business closures due to the order issued by the Province of Ontario.

As a result of a declaration by the Province of Ontario, all non-essential establishments as identified by the provincial government are legally required to close.

While voluntary compliance to the guidelines laid out by the provincial government is preferred, police have been provided with the authority under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to issue fines to individuals and businesses that choose to defy the Act.

Police would also like to remind residents with concerns about a possible offence under the Act to contact police via our non-emergency line at (905) 825-4747.

According to the act all non-essential business were required to close as of midnight on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. All businesses that can operate remotely are allowed to continue during this period. At present the order for non-essential businesses to be closed is for 14 days (April 8, 2020).

