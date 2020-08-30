Police search for missing 16 year-old from Bronte

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

Advertisement

The Halton Regional Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female last seen in Oakville, Ontario.

Anastasia Ogilvie, 16 years of age, was last seen in the area of Bronte, within the Town of Oakville on Friday, August 28th 2020 at approximately 8:00 pm.

Anastasia is described as female, white, 5’3″, slim build, with long (below shoulder length) curly, dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top sweater, with a blue tank top. Dark blue shorts and pink sandals.

If you see this female or know of her whereabouts, please contact the on Duty Staff Sergeant at 20 Division. 905-825-4747 ext. 2210.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Halton Regional Police Services