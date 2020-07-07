Police search for ORB Eye Care thieves

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

At approximately 11:15 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Halton Regional Police responded to a commercial security alarm at ORB Eye Care (2568 Winston Park Drive) in Oakville. The business is located just west of the Home Depot, which is south of Dundas Street.

By the time the police arrived the robbers had already fled the scene. The investigation revealed that the thieves entered ORB Eye Care by defeating the front door lock, and stole a large quantity of designer eye wear. There were no employees in the store.

The three suspects were captured on CCTV footage leaving in a silver Dodge Caravan model year 2005 to 2007. They are described as as male, white, approximately 20 – 30 years old wearing baseball hats and medical masks.

​Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects from a break and enter.

How to provide witness information

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Duncan of the Halton Regional Police 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2259.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can submit your tips to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Halton Regional Police, Robbery