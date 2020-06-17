Poor Donald isn’t a Dictator: a Curmudgeon’s Op-Ed

"Curmudgeon's Corner" Whenever long-time Oakvillean Bob Fleck is exercised by current events, he gives vent in his inimitable style to a cathartic explosion that will not fail to entertain: enjoy our version of Andy Rooney! Photo Credit: Eugene Beck

Poor Donald. He just aches to be a dictator like all those guys he kind of admires.

Take that little twerp, Kim. He is a full-blown dictator. He can do whatever he wants, but not me. Its just not fair. I can’t push down those pesky journalists who just keep asking these horrible questions.

Who elected them?

Don’t they see where the power is?

I am surrounded by conspiracies like that old guy in Buffalo who deliberately fell down in the street, with a little help from the cops, and made blood come out of his ears like some damned parlour trick.

There is no end to these people!

One day American police will realize that it is not necessarily in their DNA to abuse and, from time to time, murder black people. They are not meant to be the object of police video game dreams.

The defence lawyer for the murderer of George Floyd suggested that his client is a “compassionate man” who actually accompanied George’s body to the ambulance and looked concerned.

Fact is, he kept kneeling on George’s neck for 2 ½ minutes after George no longer had a pulse, very compassionate. Well, he will be appreciated by the mostly black prison population, no coincidence, that he will soon be joining.

When Donald said the military, his military, will bring order to the streets, order being defined as the annihilation of the first amendment, not to be confused with the celebration of the second, he unleashed an unprecedented backlash from senior present and former leaders of the military, who called him out in the strongest terms.

It is very rare, to the point of never, to have senior officers calling their commander-in-chief a liar and divider and worse. Not to mention that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs apologized for being part of Trump’s folly.

Poor Donald just wanted a parade. They said the tanks would rip up the streets, so he just had to go out and get his own tank, even if it was only a metaphor.

Donald sent his personal lawyer, Bill Barr out to assess the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, right across the street from the White House, to figure out how much harm could be done to these people in the shortest possible time as a lesson.

Flash bang grenades, tear gas and mounted police ought to be enough and it was.

It was like Moses parting the Red Sea, a path was cleared for Donald to march, with his entourage, right through that same park to pose in front of a very special and historic church, holding a bible upside down in order to make an obscure, as in unrealizable, point for the benefit of his base.

In the meantime, the Republicans are trying to figure out how to win an election when they are just a little less popular than the coronavirus.

They did a test market in Georgia.

They put bad machines and insufficient personnel in minority neighbourhoods, while making sure that white areas had no problems, no delays.

Wait times in areas of colour ran 2 to 4 hours, with many doggedly determined to cast their votes regardless.

Brian Kemp, fake governor, who stole the last election by purging the voter rolls of a half million people, while also making it difficult for Abrams supporters to vote. He is still up to his old tricks, this time so blatantly that he has triggered an investigation into an election he tried to subvert.

It amazes me that a sophisticated city like Atlanta sits in the middle of this backwater.

On the flip side of the coin, a very successful primary election was held in Iowa, biggest turn-out ever based on every voter getting an absentee ballot application and encouragement to vote by mail in a pandemic.

Best election ever claimed the Secretary of State!

Whereupon the Republican Senate voted to prevent this from EVER happening again. They simply don’t want to let people vote…………them out of office.

This past two weeks has seen unemployment, virus-inspired limitations and the more obvious failings of the Trump administration, triggered by the heart-rending and cruel demise of George Floyd, yet another victim of rampant police brutality that has maybe run its course inspire the largest, longest protest in American history!

With such overwhelming corruption at the top, the hope for America is the action of hundreds of thousands of Americans who have taken to the streets to scream FOUL and determinedly demand change.

Maybe this time.

