Postridge Drive collision sends officer to hospital

On Wednesday morning July 29, 2020 at 5:20 AM a serious collision occurred between a Halton Regional Police Cruiser and another vehicle at Postridge Drive and Dundas Street. The police officer was transported to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle did no sustain any injuries.

Since then the HRPS Officer has been released from hospital and has not sustained any serious injuries. He is expected to return to his home this morning.

Dundas Street (east bound lanes) are closed to through traffic from Trafalgar Road to Eighth Line. Postridge Drive is closed from English Rose to Dundas.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. The re-opening of Dundas Street is expected to occur at noon.

Halton Regional Police is requesting motorists to take alternate routes in order to relieve the congestion around the area.

Dundas St Collision #RoadClosure update: the @HaltonPolice Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene conducting the on scene collision investigation. Estimated time of reopening is 12/Noon. ^MRT pic.twitter.com/WyQ4cPktBi — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) July 29, 2020

How to provide a witness statement

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can submit tips to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

About Collision Reconstruction Unit

The Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), a branch of Community Mobilization Bureau, is responsible for the investigation and reconstruction of all motor vehicle and vessel collisions that result in life-threatening/life-altering injuries or death. There are seven members – one Sergeant and six Detective Constables – in the CRU.

Each Detective Constable assigned to the CRU has received specialized training over a number of years. This expertise enables them to determine causes, calculate speeds and reconstruct motor vehicle collisions.

