PPE for Halton receives remarkable donation for Oakville Doctors

Damian Rostoski is the legislative assistant to Oakville's Member of Provincial Parliament Stephen Crawford, and president of the Ontario PC Campus Association.

Doctors’ offices across Oakville and Halton are in pressing need for personal protective equipment. Grasshopper Energy has provided a generous donation of 2000 surgical masks, 464 KN95 masks and 58 big boxes with sanitizers to PPE for Halton – an organization that collects personal protective equipment for Oakville and Halton doctors’ offices.

During these unprecedented times, Ontarians are coming together to defeat this pandemic by awakening an incredible spirit of duty and volunteerism.

“I am really proud of Grasshopper Energy. We asked our community for help in getting PPE into the hands of healthcare workers and they really stepped up in an amazing way”, said Dr. Rodger Shortt, an organizer at PPE for Halton. “This donation of masks will allow thousands of safe visits between doctors and patients in the office; keeping people out of the hospital. A huge thanks to Grasshopper Energy and to Mr. Crawford for helping to facilitate this donation.”

We thank all those at PPE for Halton for their collective efforts. If anyone else has personal protective equipment that could help keep community doctors’ offices stay open, please visit: ppeforhalton.com

The global competition to secure critical personal protective equipment and medical supplies is fierce, yet the residents of Oakville and Ontario continue to locate the personal protective equipment needed to keep our frontline workers and patients safe.

“I sincerely appreciate Grasshopper Energy’s generous donation of needed personal protective equipment for our local doctors’ offices,” states Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford. “Health care professionals in Oakville have been engaging in tough work, sacrificing every day to help our community stay strong and healthy, which we deeply thank them for.”

“It is our duty to do everything we can for our healthcare workers”, said Azeem M. Qureshi, founder and CEO of Grasshopper Energy. “Our healthcare workers have dedicated their lives to save and preserve ours, selflessly fighting COVID-19. We must support them in everyway possible.”

“Town Council and I extend our sincere thanks to Grasshopper Energy for their generous donation of thousands of surgical and KN95 masks to our medical clinics. They, like so many local Oakville companies, have stepped up and answered the call for personal protective equipment that will go a long way to keeping staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Burton.

This province is inspired by countless stories of those businesses and the people exemplifying the Ontario Spirit. We’re all in this together, and the Oakville community is determined to fight the spread of COVID-19.

