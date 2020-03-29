Price Gouging can be stopped: report it!

If convicted of price gouging, a company director or officer could face a fine of up to $500,000 and up to a year in jail, and a corporation could face a fine of up to $10 million.

A member of the Conservative Party of Ontario, Stephen Crawford is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville. He was elected on June 7, 2018.

Today, Premier Doug Ford announced new penalties to combat price gouging and hold offenders accountable for raising prices significantly on the necessary goods Ontarians need to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. Our government has been clear – price gouging during the current COVID-19 pandemic is unacceptable, unCanadian and we are ending it.

Effective immediately, the government issued an emergency order that retail businesses and individuals in Ontario cannot charge unfair prices for necessary goods. Individual offenders can face a ticket of $750, or, if summoned to court and convicted, could face a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and one year in jail. If convicted, a company director or officer could face a fine of up to $500,000 and up to a year in jail, and a corporation could face a fine of up to $10 million.

Necessary goods include: Masks and gloves used as personal protective equipment in relation to infections. Non-prescription medications for the treatment of the symptoms of the coronavirus. Disinfecting agents intended for cleaning and disinfecting objects or humans. Personal hygiene products, including soap products and paper products.

How it will be enforced

The order would be enforced by Provincial Offences officers which includes police officers, as well as certain staff employed by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial legislation. We will be looking at the price that a good is being sold for and comparing it to the prices of similar goods available goods. If the price the price grossly exceeds the price of similar necessary good, enforcement action may be taken. These parameters are consistent with well-established principles from the Consumer Protection Act.

Report Price Gouging

Consumers can report an individual who is price gouging by filing a complaint at: https://www.ontario.ca/form/report-price-gouging-related-covid-19 or 1-800-889-9768 (Monday to Friday).

Recent Ontario Government Developments

As of March 24th, we have secured 12 million sets of surgical gloves, 1 million N95 respirators and nearly 6 million more surgical masks to protect frontline health care workers. More is coming.

We have approved the revision of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection act to limit the number of people at public gatherings from 50 to 5. These new measures follow the advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams and other leading public health officials across the province. Organized public gatherings include parades, events (including weddings), social gatherings and communal services within places of worship. This order would not apply to essential workplaces and any members of a single household who are gathered at their regular place of residence. Funerals will be permitted to proceed with up to 10 people at one time. These are extraordinary times that demand extraordinary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our people.

As of now, 72 assessment centres across Ontario are open.

Halton COVID-19 Assessment Centre Protocol

If you have symptoms AND meet one of the criteria you may be tested for COVID-19. Residents must have an appointment to attend an Assessment Centre.

Residents of Oakville, Milton or Halton Hills can book an appointment at a Halton Healthcare Assessment Centre by calling 905-203-7963. Residents of Burlington can call Halton Region Public Health at 311 for direction on assessment and testing.

Social Services Relief Fund

Ontario is providing $200M in social services relief funding to protect the health and safety of our provinces most vulnerable people, including those who live in poverty, are homeless or unemployed. This funding will help individuals in financial crisis cover costs for food, rent, medicine, transportation and other services during this public health crisis. If you are in need of emergency assistance you should visit: www.Ontario.ca/Community

Social distancing remains a key component in reducing the spread of this virus and we must all do our part – we strongly urge you to stay home. Please think of your local food bank, and those in need.

I would like to deeply thank all frontline workers, community partners, and employers who are actively working to address the challenges of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe and healthy.

To use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, or to stay up-to-date regarding Ontario’s actions on COVID-19, please visit: www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

If you have symptoms, please call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or call your local public health unit.

Contact information for Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Tel: 905-827-5141

Email: Stephen.Crawfordco@pc.ola.org

