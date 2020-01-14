Princess Ann Crescent house fire claims two lives

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

On Sunday, January 12, 2020 emergency services were told of smoke emerging from a home on Princess Ann Crescent in Kerr Village. The call was made at approximately 8:30 PM.

Princess Ann Crescent runs off Prince Charles Drive (one block south of Speers Road) between Kerr Street and St. Augustine Drive.

By 10:45 PM the Halton Regional Police Services indicated that the fire had been extinguished. Oakville Fire Department were able to pull two people from the home, a male and a female. Paramedics worked to rescue both individuals, unfortunately the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female who was suffering with serious injuries was taken to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

The Oakville Fire Department confirmed that the female passed away on the morning of January 13, 2020.

The Ontario Fire Marshall assumed authority over the scene. The fire was classified as accidental. It was caused by burning candles that came into contact with fabric.

The Fire Marshall’s office also indicated that there was not a smoke detector on the second floor of the home, and the smoke detector on the main floor was not working. They would like to stress that smoke alarms should be on every floor of the home, and should be checked regularly.

The post mortem by the coroner’s office will be take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The Oakville Fire Department would like to remind the public that they should immediately leave a fire zone and stay out.

Tags:

Accidental Fire, Halton EMS, Halton Regional Police, House Fire, January 12 2020, Kerr Village, Oakville Fire Department, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Prince Charles Drive, Princess Ann Crescent, Smoke Detectors, St. Augustine