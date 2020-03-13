Advertisement

Like the public schools – the private schools have also decided to close their schools due to the Coronavirus. The closures aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here is the Oakville Private Schools COVID-19 status. Please note that none of the private schools are reporting any cases.

The following schools have indicated that they will be closed and expect to re-open on Monday April 6, 2020 baring any unforeseen circumstances or directions from the province.

Appleby College is in a unique because it is a boarding school. A small number of their students come from Overseas, and may not have returned home for March Break. Status is unconfirmed.

Status is unconfirmed

Status unconfirmed

Christian based private schools

These schools follow the teachings of Christ, but are not affiliated with any denomination.

Status unconfirmed

Special Needs Schools

Oakville is extremely fortunate to have both these schools.

These schools are academically focused working with children diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, or mild intellectual disabilities.

We will keep you apprised if the Oakville Private Schools COVID-19 status changes.

