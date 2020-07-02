Prolonged Heat Warning Issued starting July 2nd

By Nolan A Machan
Thursday, July 2, 2020 4:30 pm · 0 Comments
A prolonged heat warning was issued by Environment Canada. It is expected to extend into next week as temperatures climb into 30’s during the day and only dropping overnight into the 20’s.
Humidity for most days is going to make it feel anywhere from 6 to 10 degrees warmer. There isn’t even any call for rain until next Thursday.
The only respite will be for us Oakvilliens will be if the wind comes out of the east. An East wind travels over the lake which is significantly cooler. The water temperature of Lake Ontario at the surface is approximately 15 to 18 degrees.
Oakville has 19 splash pads located in parks through out the town which are open from 10 AM to 8 PM
Cooling Centre
The town opens Trafalgar Park Community Centre as a cooling centre, usually from 11 AM to 4 PM. Please note that the you must follow all the safety guidelines as it relates to Ontario Emergency Order. It will be open when the region declares a heat alert.
Lake Ontario
Oakville is home to several lake front parks, and they are usually more comfortable due to the cooling affect of Lake Ontario.
Coronation Park – lake swimming is an option depending on water quality
Bronte Heritage Waterfont Park
Bronte Beach– lake swimming is an option depending on water quality
The region monitors water quality at Coronation Park (East & West) and Bronte Beach. As of today (July 2) it is only safe to swim at Coronation Park. You should always check Lake Ontario water quality status issued by the region before swimming which is available at Halton.ca/Recreation-Water-Quality.
Drink plenty of fluids
Don’t leave children or pets in an unattended parked car
Exercise during the cooler hours of the day
Keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day
dizziness/fainting
nausea/vomiting
rapid breathing and heartbeat
extreme thirst
decreased urination with unusually dark urine