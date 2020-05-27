Ontario Emergency Orders extended to June 9th

Advertisement

The Ontario Government has made the decision extend the Emergency Orders until June 9th. These emergency orders are in force under s.7.0.2 (4) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Here’s what is affected.

Current emergency orders include the closure of:

outdoor playgrounds

play structures and equipment

public swimming pools

outdoor water facilities

bars

restaurants (except for takeout and delivery)

Additionally, there continues to be restrictions on social gatherings of more than five people, and staff redeployment rules remain in place for long-term care homes and congregate settings like retirement homes and women’s shelters.

“We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practise physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly. If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested. Please stay safe.”

Emergency orders extended until June 9, 2020

The following orders have also been extended:

