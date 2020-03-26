Quarantine Act Enforcement- How it works

Pam Damoff, a politician, community activist and business professional with over 25 years’ corporate experience on Bay Street, was elected to represent the riding of Oakville North-Burlington in the House of Commons in the 2015 federal election. Prior to the election, Pam served as an Oakville Town Councillor from 2010-2015.

Yesterday, I provided an update about Canadians abroad and the need for them to return home now. I know most of us are aware that anyone who comes back to Canada must self-isolate at home for 14 days. Now that the Quarantine Act has been implemented those returning home from abroad have a legal obligation to self-isolate for two weeks. If someone violate this act they will may face significant penalties.

If you are trying to come home and you are exhibiting symptoms, you will not be allowed to board an aircraft for the safety of your fellow travellers and the broader community. If this leaves you in a precarious financial position please avail yourself of the COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program for Canadians Abroad.

The Quarantine Act will not apply to essential workers. The supply chains that exists between Canada and the U.S. are too important to interrupt and are needed to ensure public safety and access to food and medicine.

If you would like to know more about the Quarantine Act the CBC has a great article here.

