Quebec Bill 21 condemned by Oakville Council

On Monday, February 24, 2020, Oakville Town Council voted unanimously in opposition to Quebec Bill 21.

“The Town of Oakville is the home to many faiths and believes that the expression of faith is a fundamental right as outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Councillor Parmar.

In a Notice of Motion put forth by Councillor Parmar and supported by delegates attending the meeting, the Town of Oakville has called upon the Quebec government to repeal Quebec Bill 21, which outlaws public servants from wearing religious symbols at work.

Councillor Parmar criticizes Bill 21 for being divisive and for perpetuating discrimination and intolerance.

The Notice of Motion also states that the Town is committed to building a welcoming community where all are free to express their religious beliefs. Oakville joins other cities such as Toronto, Calgary, and Waterloo in stating their opposition of Quebec Bill 21.

Town of Oakville Motion Denouncing Quebec Bill 21

WHEREAS in June 2019 the Province of Quebec legislated Bill 21 (“An Act Respecting the Laicity of the State”) which forbids public servants from wearing religious symbols;

WHEREAS Bill 21 is a divisive law that undermines equality in the name of secularism and instead contributes to further discrimination and intolerance;

WHEREAS Oakville is a multicultural community that is proud of its diversity and inclusivity;

WHEREAS The Town of Oakville is the home to many faiths and believes that the expression of faith is a fundamental right as outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms; and

WHEREAS The Town of Oakville stands with other municipalities, such as Calgary, Mississauga, Toronto, and Waterloo, who have also condemned Bill 21 and believe in a Canada without racial or religious discrimination;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT The Town of Oakville opposes Quebec’s Bill 21, seeks its repeal, and maintains its goal of building a welcoming community where all are free to express their religious beliefs;

THAT The Town of Oakville calls upon the Federal government to condemn and challenge Bill 21; and

THAT a copy of this resolution be sent to local MPs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, local MPPs, Premier Doug Ford, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

Quebec Bill 21

An Act respecting the laicity of the State

AS the Québec nation has its own characteristics, one of which is its civil law tradition, distinct social values and a specific history that have led it to develop a particular attachment to State laicity;

AS the Québec State stands on constitutional foundations that have been enriched over the years by the passage of a number of fundamental laws;

AS, in accordance with the principle of parliamentary sovereignty, it is incumbent on the Parliament of Québec to determine the principles according to which and manner in which relations between the State and religions are to be governed in Québec;

AS it is important that the paramountcy of State laicity be enshrined in Québec’s legal order;

AS the Québec nation attaches importance to the equality of women and men;

AS a stricter duty of restraint regarding religious matters should be established for persons exercising certain functions, resulting in their being prohibited from wearing religious symbols in the exercise of their functions;

AS State laicity contributes to the fulfilment of the magistrature’s duty of impartiality;

AS State laicity should be affirmed in a manner that ensures a balance between

the collective rights of the Québec nation and human rights and freedoms;

