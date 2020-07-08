fbpx

Quebec man charged for Bronte Car Theft

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 11:35 am  ·  0 Comments

​In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020, a Toyota 4Runner was stolen from the driveway of a home in the area of Rebecca Street and Bronte Road which is in the community of Bronte in Oakville.

Later that day, Halton Regional Police Service investigators located the vehicle in the Liberty Village area of Toronto and arrested one male.

A 26 year-old man from Quebec was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Merchant of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248​

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.  “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name. Halton Regional Police Service does post the name on their website.

