Racism – it happens here – Op-Ed

Chris Stoate holds degrees from Cambridge University and the University of Toronto. He founded and operated LaserNetworks, an international IT services firm in the print space with a significant environmental contribution. Chris has an interest in public education and served on the Halton Learning Foundation Board and the United Way Board, chairing the Oakville United Way campaign in 2012. He has also been an Oakville Town Councillor.

Racism has long been used to divide, exploited by those with power to entrench social and economic privilege for themselves and their families, and to maintain it through generations. It is both a contributor to and a product of the real unfairness, which is that the accident of one’s birth is all-determining.

Oakville News Contributor Bob Fleck described eloquently the different trajectories of Canada and the United States, “Peace, Order and Good Government” in Canada, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” in the United States, in Canadian “We” vs American “Me” – A Curmudgeon’s Op-Ed : published April 27, 2020.

For generations the Canadian version helped maintain class and privilege and hindered the country’s growth, while America flourished and attracted immigrants from all over the world to a land of opportunity. For much of our history more people left Canada for the United States than came to Canada from all countries combined.

Yet paradoxically, today it is easier to be born on the lowest rungs of the socio-economic ladder and climb to the top in Canada than it is in the United States.

Without social mobility, equality of opportunity, a level playing field, and government by the people inequality of outcomes are morally repugnant. With them, wealth and the economic welfare of the collective are stewarded by those most able to ensure their sustainability. A sense of fairness gives rise to social peace.

It is the job of the market to harness the pursuit of individual interest to provide the goods and services society needs and wants. It is the job of government to ensure that the market can function freely and sustainably. To do this it must do two main things: ensure that unpriced environmental consequences are managed for future generations, sometimes even by pricing them; and create the conditions for social cohesion and stability. Both of these give business and the market the predictability they need to be able to generate prosperity.

In the 1960’s it was common to hear that what happened in the United States would soon happen in Canada. It applied to booms and busts and it applied to social trends like hippies and drugs, the feminist revolution, even to anti-war protests in spite of Canada not engaging in Vietnam.

We have diverged.

The similarities were superficial, the differences have proven fundamental and lasting. Yet this is a time for vigilance and not for self-congratulation. We must take stock of the elements of our society that have led us to our enviable state: where we enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, independent of our socio-economic beginnings, to a greater degree than most in the world.

Slavery

We did not have a deep-rooted history of slavery and subsequently of segregation which led to racial zoning and major barriers for one race to owning property and building equity, a key to economic opportunity.

On the contrary, we were a haven (however imperfect) for those seeking freedom from the United States, Oakville in particular serving as a key component of the underground railway. But we did break our treaty promises to treat indigenous Canadians as equal nations and owners of land and instead institutionalized their status as an obstacle to the development of the country. (Doug Saunders, Maximum Canada, Knopf, 2017)

Education

We do not fund education based on the prosperity of a neighbourhood. In fact, we do the opposite, with additional funding to schools in low income areas or with greater numbers of English as a second language students. In America, the quality of public education is dependent on the value of the real estate surrounding the school.

Again however, in Canada, First Nations children receive less funding per student: First Nations School are Chronically Underfunded – CBC – August 3, 2019.

Funding Political Campaigns

Canadian politicians are not forced to fundraise from wealthy donors and corporations to be elected. For example, our politicians balance the impact of the oil industry on the economy, the environment and the welfare of their citizens.

In the United States, campaign funding rules mean that entrenched financial interests lobby for favourable treatment and get it. For example, wealthy fossil fuel interests hold back government efforts to combat climate change which threatens the sustainability of the free market economy.

Canadian politicians are concerned about their voters, and not their donors. It is one of the reasons our trust in government is so much higher than that of Americans. Why we say “we” and not “they” when talking of our collective decisions.

Once again, our history of treatment of indigenous Canadians, who did not have the right to vote until the 1960’s, means we have much work to do to ensure we build on our record of social cohesion and maintain the peace and order that leads to our freedom. Our inclusive rhetoric, aligned with reality for many of us, has a long way to go to be meaningful for our First Nation citizens.

Incentives and Security

Some insecurity of income is a spur to creativity, enterprise, hard work, and innovation. The feeling that one can lose everything owing to an accident or an illness means living in fear.

Fear works against productivity and against creativity and innovation.

Universality of high-quality health care and education are the keys to security and opportunity, to fairness and social cohesion, to the stability and predictability that allow enterprise and markets to create the prosperity that fund them both.

Equal access to good education along with investment in public goods like health care and infrastructure are critical to prosperity, order and freedom. It is ironic that these were the very ingredients of America’s success, while Canada resisted the advocacy of Egerton Ryerson for public education. Today the tables are turned. How do we ensure that we safeguard these things so that we do not deteriorate one day to the disorder and authoritarian reaction that plagues our friends and neighbours to the South?

Injustice

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness are impossible if the freedom of the streets has been surrendered to armed bands—or if the government brings in the military to “dominate”, rather than to restore freedom and order, to buy time to address injustice. In 1970 in Canada martial law was instituted to create the circumstances to deal in an orderly way with the real and perceived injustices that had given rise to terrorist activities in Quebec. We are not immune. Our history of betrayal of First Nations people, of attempted cultural eradication of what we had promised to treat as equal nations, this is Canada’s biggest Achilles heel.

Covid-19 has highlighted the entrenched inequality and unfairness of America, especially for black Americans. In America, as Bob Fleck pointed out, the term is police force, in Canada, police service. The actions align with the words.

Leadership

Let us foster our culture of empathy and not anger, our history of finding compromise and avoiding polarisation. Let us build on the mechanisms we have put in place to create ever greater equality of opportunity for all Canadians: we are far from perfect yet.

Once reduced to fewer than 100,000, indigenous Canadians are the fastest growing segment of the Canadian population, numbering two million (The Comeback, John Ralston Saul, Viking 2014). Let us especially move urgently and with determination to extend our inclusive society and our sense of fairness to our First Nations, lest some future unforeseen crisis plunge us into the disarray we are so horrified to see in the wealthy, advanced country that is our neighbour.

Tags:

#BlackLivesMatter, Black Lives Matter, Chris Stoate, First Nations, June 3 2020, Racism in Canada