Ralph Robinson: A Memory

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Former Oakville Ward 1 Councillor Ralph Robinson passed away late yesterday, July 16, 2020. Robinson served Oakville for eleven (11) consecutive terms, spending 37 years as the self-described “backyard guy”.

Robinson, who had background in finance, also had a successful career in politics in Halifax, Nova Scotia and St. John’s Newfoundland before coming to Oakville. He is remembered by his Council colleagues as a mentor who brought wit to everything he did.

“Ralph was a dear friend of mine before he became a colleague on Council,” said Mayor Rob Burton today, “and I will miss him terribly. He had a joy of life that will always be inspirational for me.”

Tributes from his colleagues

Ralph is also being remembered by other notable town residents like Pam Damoff and Sean O’Meara. “Ralph exemplified public service in so many ways,” said Damoff today. She thanked him for his leadership and friendship “for too many years to count.”

O’Meara is the current Ward 1 councillor and Robinson’s successor. “Ralph served residents of Ward 1 for 38 years with dignity and class,” says O’Meara. “A great mentor who brought humour and wit to everything he did.”

The devoted Kinsman was also a force in the Kinsmen Club of Oakville, providing assistance to those most in need in our community. Robinson was also a founding director of the Oakville Sports Hall of Fame and past director of the Halton Multicultural Council.

He chaired the Bronte Creek environmental steering committee, acted as a founding member of the former community advisory committee to Petro-Canada and the Lake Ontario shoreline algae action committee and chaired the Oakville Terry Fox Run for 25 years.

Oakville News reported on Ralph’s retirement in December 2018 after nearly 38 years on town council. Flags at Town Hall are flying at half-mast in his memory.

Ralph Robinson is survived by his wife Marie and their family.

Read the town of Oakville’s statement here.

