Ramp up of services at OTMH to pre-COVID levels

We hope you have been staying safe. There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 Pandemic has challenged every aspect of our lives. It has changed how we work, how we shop and how we visit with friends and family. It also had an impact on the clinics offered and the number of surgeries and procedures that were scheduled at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Returning to our pre-pandemic operations is at the top of everyone’s mind. While the government announced that hospitals can begin to plan for the gradual ramp-up of clinical services, to date, they have not repealed or amended the directive that would allow hospitals to increase any elective acute care activities.

We have begun the planning process for a carefully thought out, gradual increase of clinical services. Our teams are working hard as they consider the complex work associated with returning to pre-pandemic levels of clinical activity and patient volumes. This is a positive step forward but one that we need to approach with caution to ensure the ongoing safety of our patients, staff and physicians.

It is a complicated plan.

It must be agile enough to quickly ramp down again, if needed, and include contingency capacity for COVID-19 patients. It must also be approved by the government before it can be initiated.

We are not out of the woods yet.

We continue to care for COVID-19 patients in our hospitals and support the Halton Region strategy to protect our vulnerable populations. We have been successful in working together to “flatten the curve” and are optimistic that we are on the right path.

We would like to thank everyone who has supported our organization’s response to the pandemic. From heart-felt messages to donations toward equipment and supporting our staff needs we have truly felt supported by our communities.

On behalf of everyone at Halton Healthcare, thank you for doing your part by staying home when possible, staying safe and practicing physical distancing. We are all in this together.

Denise Hardenne

President and CEO of Halton Healthcare

