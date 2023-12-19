Anthony Danko elected President of the Oakville, Milton and District Real Estate Board

× Expand OMDREB OMDREB President Anthony Danko Newly elected Oakville, Milton and District Real Estate Board president Anthony Danko makes his first speech in his new role.

Within his first hour of becoming President of the Oakville, Milton and District Real Estate Board (OMDREB), Oakville REALTOR® Anthony Danko was already giving his opening remarks to nearly 200 people at the association’s annual Christmas Luncheon at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club.

"The annual Christmas Luncheon normally marks an important moment in our calendar — a time when we come together to celebrate not just the holiday season, but also the unity and camaraderie that define our real estate board," he proclaimed to his members.

And while OMDREB members are working during a time when the real estate market is fickle, Danko’s comments about unity and camaraderie certainly do seem to ring true. There were a lot of smiling faces that afternoon, and for a moment, the number of sales or listings someone had didn’t matter.

The one thing that did, however, was the fact that a new year meant new ways to advance the goals of the Board and the real estate industry in Oakville and the surrounding area.

Just moments prior to sitting down to eat for lunch, OMDREB held its Annual General Meeting where 2023 President Hunter Obee had passed the torch to Anthony Danko once the 2024 Directors were installed.

OMDREB Optimism will be needed in 2024 Newly elected OMDREB presitent Anthony Danko is expecting big changes in 2024 as the market enters uncharted waters.

"Looking back on 2023, I had several goals I wanted to see accomplished during my time as President, which I am happy to say have crossed the finish line," says Obee.

"And a few more goals will be in good hands with Anthony next year as President. It will also be great to see the fundraising efforts that he is able to accomplish for his President’s Charity."

The Oakville, Milton and District Real Estate Board was established in 1954 and represents 2,200 realtors who serve the communities of Oakville, Milton, Halton Hills and the surrounding areas.

OMDREB serves its members through, "a variety of support and services, including professional development, technology and advocacy."

The Board of Directors also champion "shelter-based charitable endeavours that are important to the local communities in which its members work and serve."

At their Christmas Luncheon, OMDREB shared just how important those charitable endeavours really are. Hunter Obee presented Halton Women’s Place with a cheque for over $47,860 raised by members throughout 2023. Anthony Danko will be raising money for Shifra Homes, and aims to do even better.

The start of 2024 will be another volatile period for real estate. Some home buyers are still sitting on the sidelines, and borrowing rates need to come down in order for the market to pick up.

But despite any market challenges, Danko says the long-term outlook for housing is still optimistic as home ownership remains a goal for many. And this bodes well for the real estate board’s members, because an experienced OMDREB REALTOR® is a necessity when potential buyers are ready to take the next step.

Danko smiled as he continued addressing his audience at the Christmas lucheon: "This is a time to express our gratitude — to our members, sponsors, community partners, volunteers, and staff — for their steadfast support that has enabled OMDREB to flourish, year-after-year."

He finished, "Let us continue to foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity that defines what OMDREB is."

The new President acknowledged that the real estate board will be busy in the new year, and as President, will oversee a number of these projects and implementations for his members.

"Phase 2 of the Trust In Real Estate Services Act legislation recently came into force, and the industry will be looking ahead to Phase 3. The Canadian Real Estate Association has its own new REALTOR® Cooperation policy coming into effect on January 1 as well," says Danko about some of the recent industry changes.

"As for in-house, we’re finishing with a complete OMDREB.ca website redevelopment, we’re working on moving into our new headquarters at 1935 Ironoak Way in Oakville, and our annual Scholarship program, which gives four $2,500 grants to students in Oakville and Milton, is coming back shortly. So we’re preparing to launch that as well."

”But the most important thing about being President," he says, "is remaining true to your association’s values. Regardless of the projects we undertake in the coming year, the one thing I always remain committed to is being transparent with our members, with the homebuyers that trust an OMDREB REALTOR®, and with our industry partners. OMDREB has a great track record of that."