Home of the Week: 133 Westside Drive

133 Westside Drive

133 Westside Drive

Asking Price: $1,419,000

Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Anthony Turco, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Welcome to Oakville News' Home of the Week in Kerr Village! This home, though not officially heritage-designated, is on Oakville's heritage registry. While extensively renovated, it maintains 19th-century appeal with modern comfort.



The main floor features a living room with restored wood flooring and a tiled kitchen with custom cabinetry. A sunlit dining space leads to a private deck. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom with an exposed beam ceiling, a second bedroom, and a modern three-piece bath.

The unfinished basement has new footings, a poured concrete foundation, and spray foam insulation with walk-up access. As well, there is a detached, renovated 1-1/2 car garage/workshop.

Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, downtown Oakville, Trafalgar Park Community Center, and transit. This Kerr Village property is a refreshing blend of history and modern living.

Property Details

Property Style: Two Story

Beds/Baths: 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom

Water: Municipal

Land Size: 40.12 x 120.19 FT

Square feet: 1,384

Parking Type: Detached Garage

Annual Property Taxes: $3,955

Home Highlights

Location: Kerr Village, Oakville

Kerr Village, Oakville Curb Appeal: Wrap-around porch, stone walkway, gravel drive

Wrap-around porch, stone walkway, gravel drive Historical Significance: Added to heritage registry

Added to heritage registry Renovated and Re-Built: Extensively updated

Extensively updated Interior Features: Original wood flooring, tiled kitchen, custom cabinetry

Original wood flooring, tiled kitchen, custom cabinetry Bedrooms and Bathrooms: Spacious primary bedroom, second bedroom, modern 3pc bath

Spacious primary bedroom, second bedroom, modern 3pc bath Basement Features: Unfinished with new footings, concrete foundation, spray foam insulation

Unfinished with new footings, concrete foundation, spray foam insulation Detached Garage/Workshop: Renovated 1-1/2 car space

Renovated 1-1/2 car space Solar Panels: Owned, contribute hydro back to the grid

Owned, contribute hydro back to the grid Neighborhood Amenities: Steps to downtown Oakville, marinas, parks, places of worship, public transit

Steps to downtown Oakville, marinas, parks, places of worship, public transit Floor Plan: Two-story house with separate entrance full basement

Two-story house with separate entrance full basement Parking: Detached garage, 6 parking spaces

Detached garage, 6 parking spaces Heating/Cooling: Forced air (Natural gas), central air conditionin

133 Westside Drive is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Oakville's local history. It's an embodiment of the phrase "looks can be deceiving," with a historic looking exterior and a renovated, modern interior. The unfinished basement also has potential for customization and includes a walk-up.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: anthonyturco@royallepage.ca

Phone: 416-659-4176

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.









