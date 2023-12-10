Home of the Week: 133 Westside Drive

Royal Lepage Real Estate
133 Westside Drive
Asking Price: $1,419,000
Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms
Selling Agent: Anthony Turco, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
Welcome to Oakville News' Home of the Week in Kerr Village! This home, though not officially heritage-designated, is on Oakville's heritage registry. While extensively renovated, it maintains 19th-century appeal with modern comfort.
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
The main floor features a living room with restored wood flooring and a tiled kitchen with custom cabinetry. A sunlit dining space leads to a private deck. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom with an exposed beam ceiling, a second bedroom, and a modern three-piece bath.
The unfinished basement has new footings, a poured concrete foundation, and spray foam insulation with walk-up access. As well, there is a detached, renovated 1-1/2 car garage/workshop.
Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, downtown Oakville, Trafalgar Park Community Center, and transit. This Kerr Village property is a refreshing blend of history and modern living.
Property Details
- Property Style: Two Story
- Beds/Baths: 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
- Water: Municipal
- Land Size: 40.12 x 120.19 FT
- Square feet: 1,384
- Parking Type: Detached Garage
- Annual Property Taxes: $3,955
Home Highlights
- Location: Kerr Village, Oakville
- Curb Appeal: Wrap-around porch, stone walkway, gravel drive
- Historical Significance: Added to heritage registry
- Renovated and Re-Built: Extensively updated
- Interior Features: Original wood flooring, tiled kitchen, custom cabinetry
- Bedrooms and Bathrooms: Spacious primary bedroom, second bedroom, modern 3pc bath
- Basement Features: Unfinished with new footings, concrete foundation, spray foam insulation
- Detached Garage/Workshop: Renovated 1-1/2 car space
- Solar Panels: Owned, contribute hydro back to the grid
- Neighborhood Amenities: Steps to downtown Oakville, marinas, parks, places of worship, public transit
- Floor Plan: Two-story house with separate entrance full basement
- Parking: Detached garage, 6 parking spaces
- Heating/Cooling: Forced air (Natural gas), central air conditionin
133 Westside Drive is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Oakville's local history. It's an embodiment of the phrase "looks can be deceiving," with a historic looking exterior and a renovated, modern interior. The unfinished basement also has potential for customization and includes a walk-up.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:
Email: anthonyturco@royallepage.ca
Phone: 416-659-4176
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
More great local homes
Property: 2048 Sixth Line
Price: $1,459,000
Realtor: Anthony Danko
Royal Lepage Real Estate
Welcome to Oakville's River Oaks community! This 4+1 bedroom, 2-storey home is ideal for a growing family. With 3 full bathrooms, a curved oak staircase, hardwood floors, and a fully finished basement, it offers home owners a very comfortable space. The home includes an eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, main-floor laundry, and a new roof (2019). Conveniently located near top schools and transit options.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
Property: 3065 Eberly Woods Drive
Price: $1,168,000
Realtor: Genevieve Caya
Royal Lepage Real Estate
This freehold townhome is a blend of both sophistication and functionality with a grand foyer, elegant living spaces, and a well-appointed kitchen. Three big bedrooms upstairs, including a tranquil primary suite. Also, enjoy a low-maintenance backyard. No condo fees, full land ownership, conveniently located near shopping, schools, and parks.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
Property: 168 Nelson Street
Price: $3,288,000
Realtor: Sam McDadi
Sam McDadi Real Estate
An exceptional new 4+1 bedroom, 5-bath custom-built luxury home. Beautiful kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and a big breakfast area. Stylish color scheme throughout, family room with a two-sided fireplace, and a modern staircase. Luxurious master suite with a large walk-in closet. Spa-like bathrooms, professionally finished basement with a generous recreation area.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
Property: 1092 Argyle Drive
Price: $22,999,000
Realtor: Kingsley Qin
Sotheby's International Realty
Offering over 12,300 square feet of living space, including 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, this estate features a sweeping lake view, 6 walkouts, 2 patios, a garden, tennis court, and a lakeside terrace of 2,500 square feet. This lakeside villa in southeast Oakville, designed by Hicks-Pettes Architects in a European style, stands among some of the most exclusive luxury properties around.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.