Home of the Week: 133 Westside Drive

by

133 Westside Drive

Asking Price: $1,419,000

Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Anthony Turco, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Welcome to Oakville News' Home of the Week in Kerr Village! This home, though not officially heritage-designated, is on Oakville's heritage registry. While extensively renovated, it maintains 19th-century appeal with modern comfort. 

×

1 of 10

7a7604ad8141f538701283f2694cca0b.jpg
×

2 of 10

Screen Shot 2023-12-09 at 8.46.25 PM.png
×

3 of 10

3abb995ed3614584bcb82c2915391591.jpg
×

4 of 10

ea8359fd90d7fb074ee1f8aad637da8e.jpg
×

5 of 10

c6b52d55aae258e61fe70ae4ef60e0f4.jpg
×

6 of 10

2ad7e9ce44691eb8e57eb20ea457e354.jpg
×

7 of 10

acc18f7123abc460144fce26905d66fc.jpg
×

8 of 10

ae6425515089a78a48cdc289b7fb5bcf.jpg
×

9 of 10

77ce1093de88d48a02b81a855018c0ba.jpg
×

10 of 10

7a3979f54ceff43654ccc5265a7ae627.jpg

The main floor features a living room with restored wood flooring and a tiled kitchen with custom cabinetry. A sunlit dining space leads to a private deck. The second level offers a spacious primary bedroom with an exposed beam ceiling, a second bedroom, and a modern three-piece bath.

The unfinished basement has new footings, a poured concrete foundation, and spray foam insulation with walk-up access. As well, there is a detached, renovated 1-1/2 car garage/workshop. 

Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, downtown Oakville, Trafalgar Park Community Center, and transit. This Kerr Village property is a refreshing blend of history and modern living.

Property Details

  • Property Style: Two Story
  • Beds/Baths: 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
  • Water: Municipal
  • Land Size: 40.12 x 120.19 FT
  • Square feet: 1,384
  • Parking Type: Detached Garage
  • Annual Property Taxes: $3,955

Home Highlights

  • Location: Kerr Village, Oakville
  • Curb Appeal: Wrap-around porch, stone walkway, gravel drive
  • Historical Significance: Added to heritage registry
  • Renovated and Re-Built: Extensively updated
  • Interior Features: Original wood flooring, tiled kitchen, custom cabinetry
  • Bedrooms and Bathrooms: Spacious primary bedroom, second bedroom, modern 3pc bath
  • Basement Features: Unfinished with new footings, concrete foundation, spray foam insulation
  • Detached Garage/Workshop: Renovated 1-1/2 car space
  • Solar Panels: Owned, contribute hydro back to the grid
  • Neighborhood Amenities: Steps to downtown Oakville, marinas, parks, places of worship, public transit
  • Floor Plan: Two-story house with separate entrance full basement
  • Parking: Detached garage, 6 parking spaces
  • Heating/Cooling: Forced air (Natural gas), central air conditionin

133 Westside Drive is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Oakville's local history. It's an embodiment of the phrase "looks can be deceiving," with a historic looking exterior and a renovated, modern interior. The unfinished basement also has potential for customization and includes a walk-up.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: anthonyturco@royallepage.ca

Phone: 416-659-4176

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 2048 Sixth Line

Price: $1,459,000

Realtor: Anthony Danko

Welcome to Oakville's River Oaks community! This 4+1 bedroom, 2-storey home is ideal for a growing family. With 3 full bathrooms, a curved oak staircase, hardwood floors, and a fully finished basement, it offers home owners a very comfortable space. The home includes an eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, main-floor laundry, and a new roof (2019). Conveniently located near top schools and transit options.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 3065 Eberly Woods Drive

Price: $1,168,000

Realtor: Genevieve Caya

This freehold townhome is a blend of both sophistication and functionality with a grand foyer, elegant living spaces, and a well-appointed kitchen. Three big bedrooms upstairs, including a tranquil primary suite. Also, enjoy a low-maintenance backyard. No condo fees, full land ownership, conveniently located near shopping, schools, and parks.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 168 Nelson Street

Price: $3,288,000

Realtor: Sam McDadi

An exceptional new 4+1 bedroom, 5-bath custom-built luxury home. Beautiful kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and a big breakfast area. Stylish color scheme throughout, family room with a two-sided fireplace, and a modern staircase. Luxurious master suite with a large walk-in closet. Spa-like bathrooms, professionally finished basement with a generous recreation area.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1092 Argyle Drive

Price: $22,999,000

Realtor: Kingsley Qin

Offering over 12,300 square feet of living space, including 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, this estate features a sweeping lake view, 6 walkouts, 2 patios, a garden, tennis court, and a lakeside terrace of 2,500 square feet. This lakeside villa in southeast Oakville, designed by Hicks-Pettes Architects in a European style, stands among some of the most exclusive luxury properties around.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.