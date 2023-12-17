Home of the Week: 2425 Lakeshore Road East

× Expand Sam McDadi Real Estate

2425 Lakeshore Road East

Asking Price: $3,600,000

Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 6 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Sam McDadi, with Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage

This family home in Southeast Oakville offers a sun-drenched interior with 4+1 bedrooms and 6 baths, a completed basement, and tasteful finishes throughout.

Located on a sprawling 60 x 237.81 ft lot, the property features a functional main floor layout with a chef's kitchen, a family room with vaulted ceilings and exposed wood beams, and a formal dining room overlooking a private patio.

The second level hosts an oversized primary bedroom with a balcony, and three additional bedrooms with ensuites. The finished basement includes a fifth bedroom, a spacious recreation area with a wet bar, storage, a 3-piece bath, and a gym.

Additional amenities include a two-car garage and close proximity to parks and Lake Ontario.

Whether enjoying the sunlit interiors, the landscaped private patio, or the nearby green spaces, this residence harmonizes modern living with a calm Southeast Oakville setting.

Property Details

Property Type: Detached

Detached Property Style: 2-Storey

2-Storey Square Feet: 3500-5000

3500-5000 Property Tax: $11,087

Home Highlights

Location: Southeast Oakville, close to parks and Lake Ontario.

Southeast Oakville, close to parks and Lake Ontario. Lot: Large with privacy from trees.

Large with privacy from trees. Interior: Well-lit and functional layout.

Well-lit and functional layout. Kitchen: Modern with a center island.

Modern with a center island. Family Room: Cozy with lots of light and a fireplace.

Cozy with lots of light and a fireplace. Entertainment: Dining room with a private patio.

Dining room with a private patio. Office Space: Built-in shelves for work.

Built-in shelves for work. Bedrooms: Spacious, with an oversized primary.

Spacious, with an oversized primary. Basement: Finished with an extra bedroom and gym.

Finished with an extra bedroom and gym. Virtual Tour: Available for easy online viewing.

Available for easy online viewing. Garage: Two-car for convenience.

Two-car for convenience. Finishes: Tasteful design throughout.

Tasteful design throughout. Proximity: Close to amenities and parks in Halton area.

2425 Lakeshore Road East is a great look into the aesthetics of Southeast Oakville real estate. Oakville News is now bringing you exclusive insights into some of the finest homes in town.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: sam@mcdadi.com

Phone: 905-502-1500

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

