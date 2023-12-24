Home of the Week: 2572 Grand Oak Trail

× Expand Melissa Cescon

2572 Grand Oak Trail

Asking Price: $945,000

Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Melissa Cescon, with Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

Welcome to the Oakville News Home of the Week! This upgraded freehold Townhome in Westmount offers 2 beds, 2 baths, and 1200 sq ft of living space. Key features include hand-scraped hardwood floors, a solid wood staircase, and modern finishes.

The main level has 9' ceilings, a big living room, kitchen with maple cabinetry and quartz counters, and a dining room with a walk-out to a deck. Located with garage access and tons of storage, this townhome is a nice blend of style and functionality in West Oak Living.

× 1 of 10 Expand Melissa Cescon × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

The uppermost level includes a large primary bedroom with a custom-designed walk-in closet organizer, a second bedroom with a towering paladium window, a 4-piece bathroom, and a laundry closet with a full-sized stackable washer/dryer.

Property Details

Price: $945,000

$945,000 Bedrooms: 2

2 Bathrooms: 2

2 Property Style: 3 Storey Townhouse

3 Storey Townhouse Sub-Type: Freehold

Freehold Parking: Attached Garage, 2 parking spots

Attached Garage, 2 parking spots Property Taxes: $2949

Home Highlights

Type: Freehold Townhome in Westmount community

Freehold Townhome in Westmount community Size: Approximately 1200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths

Approximately 1200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths Upgrades: Hand-scraped wide-planked hardwood floors, solid wood staircase

Hand-scraped wide-planked hardwood floors, solid wood staircase Design: Modern wall hues, 9' ceilings, oversized windows with transoms for natural light

Modern wall hues, 9' ceilings, oversized windows with transoms for natural light Living Area: Spacious living room, adjacent kitchen, dining room, and powder room

Spacious living room, adjacent kitchen, dining room, and powder room Kitchen Features: Maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, quartz counters, breakfast bar with upgraded pendulum lighting

Maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, quartz counters, breakfast bar with upgraded pendulum lighting Outdoor Space: Double-garden door walk-out from dining room to deck

Double-garden door walk-out from dining room to deck Upper Level: Large primary bedroom with custom-designed walk-in closet, second bedroom with paladium window, 4-piece bathroom, and laundry closet with full-sized stackable washer/dryer

Large primary bedroom with custom-designed walk-in closet, second bedroom with paladium window, 4-piece bathroom, and laundry closet with full-sized stackable washer/dryer Convenience: Close to schools, Hwy 407, Oakville Hospital, walking trails, community centers, and more

2572 Grand Oak Trail is a great opportunity for a small family in Oakville. Being close to schools, parks, restaurants, grocery stores, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, it's got just about everything someone could want in town.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: info@cescongroup.com

Phone: (905)-842-7677

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 3119 Highborn Crescent

Price: $1,199,999

Realtor: Matilda Nestoroska

× Expand Matilda Nestoroska

This is a spacious 2539 sqft Freehold End Unit Townhome by Ballantry Homes. Walking distance to Valleyridge Park and Palermo Public School. Features include a double car garage, recently upgraded kitchen with quartz countertop, California shutters, and various flooring upgrades. Two bedrooms with walk-in closets, central vacuum system. Quick access to QEW, 407, and Bronte GO.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1457 Postmaster Drive

Price: $2,400,000

Realtor: Deborah Bennet

× Expand Lily Maxwell

1457 Postmaster Drive is a Cape Cod-style home on a large ravine lot in Oakville's Glen Abbey. With 4+1 bedrooms and over 3000 sq ft, it features hardwood floors, a 2020-updated kitchen, and recent upgrades including a 2022 furnace and A/C. The backyard overlooks the ravine on one of the largest lots in Glen Abbey.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1499 Nottinghill Gate Unit #308

Price: $719,900

Realtor: Carmen Labancz

× Expand Carmen Labancz

This 2-bed, 2-bath suite features garden and ravine views, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, and a covered balcony. The primary bedroom includes a 4-piece ensuite and walk-in closet. Building amenities include guest suite, party room, and fitness room. Conveniently located near Monastery bakery, hospital, rec center, highways, shopping, churches, and Glen Abbey golf course. Includes one parking spot and a locker.

Experience it with a virtual tour!

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 27 Park Avenue

Price: $11,488,888

Realtor: Cynthia Avis

× Expand Cynthia Avis

This lakeside home, designed by Gus Ricci with select finishes by Studio H, offers over 10,000 sq ft of living space on a meticulously landscaped lot. Features include a commercial-grade infinity pool, a 950 sq ft pool house, putting green, and an in-ground trampoline. The interior showcases high-end finishes, including marble heated floors and a La Cornue oven. The main floor includes a parlour, office, laundry room, formal dining room, and mudroom. The staircase leads to 4+1 bedrooms and 9 custom-designed bathrooms. The fully finished basement offers amenities such as a gym, wine cellar, theatre room, and bar.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 2063 Glenforest Crescent

Price: $3,499,000

Realtor: Danielle Moschella

× Expand Diane Mackie

This is a one-story home with 3+1 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large addition. Features include a living room with a fireplace, a separate dining room, and a family room with a fireplace and backyard access. The kitchen has a skylight and breakfast bar. The layout includes three bedrooms and a 4-piece bathroom on the main floor. Situated on a 100' x 150' lot, perfect for renovation or redevelopment.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.