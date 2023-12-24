Home of the Week: 2572 Grand Oak Trail

Melissa Cescon
2572 Grand Oak Trail
Asking Price: $945,000
Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms
Selling Agent: Melissa Cescon, with Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.
Welcome to the Oakville News Home of the Week! This upgraded freehold Townhome in Westmount offers 2 beds, 2 baths, and 1200 sq ft of living space. Key features include hand-scraped hardwood floors, a solid wood staircase, and modern finishes.
The main level has 9' ceilings, a big living room, kitchen with maple cabinetry and quartz counters, and a dining room with a walk-out to a deck. Located with garage access and tons of storage, this townhome is a nice blend of style and functionality in West Oak Living.
The uppermost level includes a large primary bedroom with a custom-designed walk-in closet organizer, a second bedroom with a towering paladium window, a 4-piece bathroom, and a laundry closet with a full-sized stackable washer/dryer.
Property Details
- Price: $945,000
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Property Style: 3 Storey Townhouse
- Sub-Type: Freehold
- Parking: Attached Garage, 2 parking spots
- Property Taxes: $2949
Home Highlights
- Type: Freehold Townhome in Westmount community
- Size: Approximately 1200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Upgrades: Hand-scraped wide-planked hardwood floors, solid wood staircase
- Design: Modern wall hues, 9' ceilings, oversized windows with transoms for natural light
- Living Area: Spacious living room, adjacent kitchen, dining room, and powder room
- Kitchen Features: Maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, quartz counters, breakfast bar with upgraded pendulum lighting
- Outdoor Space: Double-garden door walk-out from dining room to deck
- Upper Level: Large primary bedroom with custom-designed walk-in closet, second bedroom with paladium window, 4-piece bathroom, and laundry closet with full-sized stackable washer/dryer
- Convenience: Close to schools, Hwy 407, Oakville Hospital, walking trails, community centers, and more
2572 Grand Oak Trail is a great opportunity for a small family in Oakville. Being close to schools, parks, restaurants, grocery stores, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, it's got just about everything someone could want in town.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:
Email: info@cescongroup.com
Phone: (905)-842-7677
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
