Home of the Week: 1198 Willowbrook Dr

1198 Willowbrook Dr S

Asking Price: $2,200,000

Beds/Baths: 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Sam McDadi, with Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc.

Oakville News' home of the week is a four bedroom two bathroom home in South Oakville. It's a thoughtfully renovated detached home with ceramic flooring, a fireplace, and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen, equipped with a center island and quartz counters, opens to a backyard with a lagoon-shaped inground pool.

The property has lots of potential for customization, expansion, or immediate occupancy. Notable features include a partially finished basement, attached garage, and a fenced backyard.

Property Details

Property Style: Sidesplit 4

Perimeter: 459.32 Ft

Property tax: $6,341

Estimated mortgage: $8,098 per month

Home Highlights

Nicely renovated detached home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Situated on a rare 120-frontage corner lot in South West Oakville.

Nearby elementary schools include Brookdale Elementary and Pine Grove Elementary.

Thomas A Blakelock Secondary School is in close proximity.

Pool hardware is new, and the liner is 1 year old.

Lot area size is 13,594.81 square feet (0.312 acres).

Basement is partially finished.

Attached garage with private double driveway.

Central air conditioning and forced air heating.

Garden shed on the property.

Whether you're looking to expand, add on, or move in, this property offers tons of possibilities. The renovated interior, featuring a modern kitchen with a center island and quartz counters is also a big contributor to its overall appeal.

1198 Willowbrook Dr is in a great spot for families looking to reside in Oakville and certainly has the room to accommodate a variety of lifestyles, with an asking price of $2,200,000.

Oakville News is now bringing you exclusive insights into some of the finest homes in town and this home on Willowbrook Drive stands out as our key feature this week.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: sam@mcdadi.com

Phone: 416-801-2400

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

