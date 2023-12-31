Home of the Week: 1070 Summit Ridge Drive

× Expand Michelle Andreacchi

1070 Summit Ridge Drive

Asking Price: $2,599,999

Beds/Baths: 6 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Mike Castiglione, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Welcome to the Oakville News Home of the Week! This stunning 5+1 bedroom executive residence, complete with an inground pool and rare three-car garage is located in the prestigious West Oak Trails community.

With nearly 4,500 sqft of finished living space, this home is an ideal fit for growing families, blended households, or anyone seeking additional space.

The main level showcases polished hardwood floors, cornice moldings, a sunken living room that transitions into the dining area, a cozy sunken family room with a gas fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen complete with an abundance of cabinets, pantry, built-in desk, and a sunlit breakfast area that leads to the patio through a French door.

As you go to the upper level, you’ll find the generous primary retreat featuring a double door entrance, a gas fireplace, separate sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa-like five-piece ensuite with double sinks and a Jacuzzi bathtub. On the upper level, four additional bedrooms and a four-piece main bathroom are also complete.

The professionally finished basement comes with an oversized recreation room, gas fireplace, wet bar, gym/sixth bedroom, and three-piece bathroom. The backyard features a saltwater pool, waterfall, patio, pool house, mature trees, and even a vegetable garden.

The home is near top-ranked schools, hospital, Sixteen Mile Creek ravines, Monastery Bakery, and Glen Abbey Golf Club. Easy highway and GO Train access. It's a meticulously maintained executive home on a premium cul-de-sac.

1070 Summit Ridge Drive is in a great spot near an array of amenities, including schools, hospital, ravines, grocery stores, Glen Abbey Golf Club, and so much more.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: michelle@dancooper.com

Phone: (905)-483-6426

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 1166 Sherwood Court

Price: $3,288,000

Realtor: Cynthia Avis

× Expand Cynthia Avis

A new Modern Farmhouse-style home in Southwest Oakville, featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The main floor has 10 ft ceilings, a custom kitchen, and French doors leading to a private fenced yard.

The principal bedroom on the second floor has an ensuite with a freestanding tub and double shower. The fully finished lower level includes a home gym and full bath. The backyard has a stone patio, hot tub, and covered gazebo.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 3265 Carding Mill Trail Unit #216

Price: $655,000

Realtor: Peter Markou

× Expand Peter Markou

This is a never lived in, 1-bedroom + den condo unit in low rise 5 stories boutique setting. It's an open concept layout with laminate floors, a modern kitchen with quartz counters & breakfast bar. It featured new appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

Storage includes one locker & one underground parking in a brand new, tech friendly building with an EV ready car charger! The building also features keyless entry. Located in the heart of Oakville, steps away from parks and walking trails, close to shopping, top-rated schools and restaurants. Amenities includes: 24-hour concierge, exercise room, rooftop patio, and party room.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 530 Maplehurst Avenue

Price: $3,388,000

Realtor: Dan Cooper

× Expand Michelle Andreacchi

This property is a true masterpiece of modern luxury and thoughtful design! The exterior of the home is adorned with stucco and decorative soffits featuring cast iron brackets, giving it a sophisticated look.

Soffit pot lights on the front elevation enhance its curb appeal. The 8' solid Mahogany entrance door with an oversized handle creates an impressive entry point, setting high expectations for what lies inside.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.