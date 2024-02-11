Home of the Week: 349 Wheat Boom Drive Unit #202

× Expand Loeffler and Co.

349 Wheat Boom Drive Unit #202

Asking Price: $729,900

Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom

Selling Agent: Mario Glumpak, with Keller Williams Signature Realty, Brokerage.

Oakville News' home of the week is a two-bedroom one-bathroom home in North Oakville. It's a brand new beautiful end-unit one level stacked town home with large windows and modern upgrades. Be the first to enjoy the bright, open concept energy efficient living with convenient built-in Smart home technology.

Be the first to enjoy the bright, open concept energy efficient living with convenient built-in Smart home technology. Step into the tiled foyer, greeted by double mirrored closets and a Juliette balcony. Entertain in style in the open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area, featuring upgraded flooring and stainless steel appliances. Residents will enjoy the upgraded walk-in shower and the master bedroom's spacious walk-in closet.

The second bedroom offers access to a serene patio retreat. With underground parking, winter worries are a thing of the past. Don't miss out on this opportunity in Oakvillage.

Property Details

Property Type: Single Family

Single Family Building Type: Row / Townhouse

Row / Townhouse Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom

2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom Condo Fee: $351 Monthly

$351 Monthly Square Footage: 1004

1004 Subdivision: JM Joshua Meadows

JM Joshua Meadows Title: Condominium

Condominium Parking: Underground (1 space)

Home Highlights

Living Space: Bright and open concept living space with large windows

Bright and open concept living space with large windows Foyer: Inviting tiled foyer with double mirrored closet doors and Juliette balcony

Inviting tiled foyer with double mirrored closet doors and Juliette balcony Kitchen: Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and large walk-in pantry

Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and large walk-in pantry Shower Upgrades: Upgraded walk-in shower with glass doors in the bathroom

Upgraded walk-in shower with glass doors in the bathroom Master Bedroom: Master bedroom with a walk-in closet

Master bedroom with a walk-in closet Secondary bedroom: Second bedroom with sliding patio doors leading to a patio area

Second bedroom with sliding patio doors leading to a patio area Underground Parking: Underground parking for convenience

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: office@loefflerandco.com

Phone: 905-844-7788

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

