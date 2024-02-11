Home of the Week: 349 Wheat Boom Drive Unit #202

Loeffler and Co.
349 Wheat Boom Drive Unit #202
Asking Price: $729,900
Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
Selling Agent: Mario Glumpak, with Keller Williams Signature Realty, Brokerage.
Oakville News' home of the week is a two-bedroom one-bathroom home in North Oakville. It's a brand new beautiful end-unit one level stacked town home with large windows and modern upgrades. Be the first to enjoy the bright, open concept energy efficient living with convenient built-in Smart home technology.
Be the first to enjoy the bright, open concept energy efficient living with convenient built-in Smart home technology. Step into the tiled foyer, greeted by double mirrored closets and a Juliette balcony. Entertain in style in the open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area, featuring upgraded flooring and stainless steel appliances. Residents will enjoy the upgraded walk-in shower and the master bedroom's spacious walk-in closet.
The second bedroom offers access to a serene patio retreat. With underground parking, winter worries are a thing of the past. Don't miss out on this opportunity in Oakvillage.
Property Details
- Property Type: Single Family
- Building Type: Row / Townhouse
- Condo Fee: $351 Monthly
- Square Footage: 1004
- Subdivision: JM Joshua Meadows
- Title: Condominium
- Parking: Underground (1 space)
Home Highlights
- Living Space: Bright and open concept living space with large windows
- Foyer: Inviting tiled foyer with double mirrored closet doors and Juliette balcony
- Kitchen: Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and large walk-in pantry
- Shower Upgrades: Upgraded walk-in shower with glass doors in the bathroom
- Master Bedroom: Master bedroom with a walk-in closet
- Secondary bedroom: Second bedroom with sliding patio doors leading to a patio area
- Underground Parking: Underground parking for convenience
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:
Email: office@loefflerandco.com
Phone: 905-844-7788
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
More great local homes
Property: 452 Candler Road
Price: $5,288,000
Realtor: Sam McDadi
Victor Schmidlin
This is a stunning custom-built home in southeast Oakville with nearly 6000 sqft of living space. This home features four spacious bedrooms with ensuites and walk-in closets, a custom kitchen with high-end appliances and a large pantry, and the main floor and basement have 10' ceilings. The second level boasts 9' plus vaulted ceilings and skylights.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
Property: 1905 Pilgrims Way Unit #506
Price: $738,800
Realtor: Lisa Kirton
Lisa Kirton
Lovely and rarely offered 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom “Sycamore” floor plan with 1321 sqft of living space in Glen Abbey. The unit features open concept living and dining areas that offer plenty of room to entertain. The bright kitchen boasts light wood cabinetry with granite, a new stainless steel refrigerator, a built-in cooktop, oven and dishwasher plus a breakfast area that has floor-to-ceiling windows perfect for morning coffee and casual dining. Sliding glass doors provide access to a serine balcony. The king-size primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet plus a 5 piece ensuite bathroom.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.