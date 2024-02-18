Home of the Week: 288 Harold Dent Trail

× Expand Rayo Irani

288 Harold Dent Trail

Asking Price: $1,849,888

Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 6 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Rayo Irani, with RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp., Brokerage.

Situated in the esteemed Preserve Area, this Mattamy-built residence is characterized by comfort, ample space, and promising investment opportunities. A sun-drenched sanctuary, featuring 9' ceilings on both the first and second levels along with hardwood floors, provides an inviting backdrop. Ascend the oak stairs to find a generously proportioned living area flooded with natural light.

The primary bedroom is adorned with two walk-in closets, double sinks, and a luxurious soaker tub, offering a retreat-like experience. The professionally finished basement, complete with a separate entrance and obtained permit, presents income potential (never rented) or an in-law suite. Conveniently located near schools, parks, and shopping amenities, this property ensures ease of living.

Property Details

Bedrooms: 4+1

4+1 Bathrooms: 6

6 Price: $1,849,888

$1,849,888 Square Feet: 3899

3899 Garage: Attached 2-car Garage

Attached 2-car Garage Property Tax: $6,757

$6,757 Basement: Finished - Full

Finished - Full Built in: 2018

Home Highlights

Location: Close to schools, parks, and shopping

Close to schools, parks, and shopping Finished Basement: Professionally finished basement with a separate entrance offers income potential or in-law suite

Professionally finished basement with a separate entrance offers income potential or in-law suite Master Bedroom: Primary bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, double sinks, and a soaker tub

Primary bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, double sinks, and a soaker tub Bathrooms: 6 bathrooms throughout the home

6 bathrooms throughout the home Kitchen: Upgraded kitchen

Nestled in the prestigious Preserve Area, this Mattamy-built haven offers comfort, space, and prosperity potential

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: info@callrayo.com

Phone: 647-802-2020

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 59 Colonial Crescent

Price: $6,999,000

Realtor: Larry Osmond

× Expand Larry Osmond

Resting on a generous 0.556-acre lot with 125’ frontage and 207’ of depth, this rare gem is situated on one of Oakville's most coveted streets, delivering an exquisite fusion of luxury, seclusion, and natural beauty.

Upon arrival, you'll be captivated by the meticulously landscaped gardens, featuring mature trees and vibrant floral displays, creating a tranquil escape from the daily grind and an inviting ambiance. For those who love to entertain, the outdoor area is a paradise.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1217 Bowman Drive

Price: $3,161,217

Realtor: Dan Cooper

× Expand Michelle Andreacchi

Exceptionally renovated with an investment of more than $750,000, this stunning Glen Abbey home is a true masterpiece, situated along Brays Trail for unrivalled privacy. Boasting a remarkable backyard oasis, it's the perfect space for family enjoyment and entertaining.

Located in a highly sought-after, family-friendly neighbourhood surrounded by parks and trails, this residence is within walking distance of St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School and Heritage Glen Public School. A perfect blend of style, luxury, and function!

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 106 Chalmers Street

Price: $999,900

Realtor: Sarah Logue

× Expand Mikayla O'Brien

Welcome home. If you’ve been searching for a home in Bronte, but continue to be priced out of the area, now is your opportunity! This charming bungalow is larger than it looks- with 3 bedrooms, a spacious living/dining room and an eat-in kitchen that looks out onto the forest of Shell Park.

Located a short walk to Sheldon Creek Park on the lake, or head over to Bronte Village and enjoy the award-winning restaurants. Only a 15-minute stroll away. Come and see why Bronte is considered the “hidden gem” of Oakville!

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1525 Elm Road - Unit #21

Price: $729,500

Realtor: Ken Wedlake

× Expand Ken Wedlake

Welcome to 1525 Elm Road, the Shady Elms in College Park of NE Oakville. Situated in the College Park Area, this is a two-bedroom (Master Bedroom could be returned to the original 3 bedroom plan), two-bathroom Townhome with a fully finished basement.

The spacious living room features a very large, bright window, and a sliding door walkout to the deck and fenced Garden area. On the second floor, you will find an extra-large Master Bedroom with two windows and two closets.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.