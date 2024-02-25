Home of the Week: 24 Osborne Crescent

× Expand Jude Rahmouni

24 Osborne Crescent

Asking Price: $1,099,900

Beds/Baths: 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Jude Rahmouni, with Right At Home Realty, Brokerage.

This updated 4 bedroom detached home impresses with a carpet-free main level featuring a bright living room with a bay window, separate formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen with a quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

The upper level has 4 carpet-free bedrooms and a full bathroom, while the lower level includes a recreation area, office space, and another full bathroom.

× 1 of 10 Expand × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

Move in and enjoy the convenient location near Oakville Golf Course, parks, schools, and grocery stores, all on a quiet crescent street.

Property Details

Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 2

2 Price: $1,099,900

$1,099,900 Square Feet: 1100.2800

1100.2800 Garage: Attached 2-car Garage

Attached 2-car Garage Annual Property Taxes: $3,985

$3,985 Total Parking Spaces: 2

Home Highlights

Bedrooms: 4 good-sized carpet-free bedrooms on the upper level

4 good-sized carpet-free bedrooms on the upper level Main level flooring: Carpet-free main level

Carpet-free main level Living room: Bright living room with bay window

Bright living room with bay window Dining room: Separate formal dining room

Separate formal dining room Kitchen: Eat-in kitchen with quartz counter and stainless steel appliances

Eat-in kitchen with quartz counter and stainless steel appliances Backyard: Pie lot backyard with flagstone patio

Pie lot backyard with flagstone patio Bathroom: Full bathroom on the upper level

Full bathroom on the upper level Proximity: Conveniently located near Oakville Golf Course, parks, schools, and grocery stores

Conveniently located near Oakville Golf Course, parks, schools, and grocery stores Location: Quiet crescent street near Oakdale Park

This updated home offers both comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for modern living in Oakville.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: JudeRahmouni@gmail.com

Phone: 416-577-5498

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 202 Burgundy Drive

Price: $5,750,000

Realtor: Peter He

× Expand Peter He

Gorgeous modern custom home on a prestigious street in South East Oakville! This coastal-inspired design offers 7,500 sq ft of luxury living space with 11’ high ceilings on the main floor. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances. Luxurious finishes include marble, Caesarstone, and Italian porcelain.

Featuring a stunning Scarlett O'Hara modern white oak staircase and 7" wide plank style natural organic color hardwood floors throughout. With 4+1 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 4 fireplaces, including 2 primary bedrooms, this home offers amazing floor plans.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 203 Burloak Drive

Price: $3,688,000

Realtor: Sam McDadi

× Expand Victor Schmidlin

Exceptional executive home in Bronte West with spacious private lot and tranquil ravine setting. Recently painted interior features 5,527 sqft of elegance, including 10' ceilings, travertine & hardwood floors, and expansive living areas. Kitchen boasts Thermador appliances, quartz countertops, and access to backyard oasis with in-ground pool and built-in BBQ.

Remarkable family room with 19' ceilings and gas fireplace. Primary bedroom offers private retreat with elegant ensuite and walk-in closet. Plus, 3 additional bedrooms.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 2365 Central Park Drive, Unit #911

Price: $739,900

Realtor: Sue Wheeler

× Expand Sue Wheeler

Rarely offered chic 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in One Oak Park Condo in the desirable Oak Park Community of River Oaks. Completely renovated less than two years ago.

Welcoming foyer leads to guest bathroom and laundry. Lush laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and pass-through to dining area. Bright living/dining area with large balcony offering tranquil views. Spacious primary bedroom features an ensuite, and second bedroom.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 2379 Central Park Drive, Unit #212

Price: $549,000

Realtor: Blair Zilkey

× Expand Blair Zilkey

This one bedroom plus den condo in Oakville's Oak Park neighborhood offers a private oversized balcony with views of Memorial Park. The kitchen boasts full-size stainless steel appliances and room for storage.

The den offers flexibility as an office, bedroom, or dining area. The building includes amenities such as outdoor BBQ, pool, exercise rooms, and more.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.